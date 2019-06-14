< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Where's our summertime humidity? The Minnesota Twins have a big weekend ahead of them at Target Field. Image Gallery 4 PHOTOS
Dewpoint temps midday Thursday showing incredibly dry air in place for this time of year url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653731-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Dewpoint temps midday Thursday showing incredibly dry air in place for this time of year </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653731-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dewpoints_1560516865368.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Evapotranspiration_1560516865531_7397482_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653731-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Evapotranspiration_1560516865531.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/EvapotranspirationPlanting_1560516868262_7397484_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653731-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EvapotranspirationPlanting_1560516868262.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Evapotranspiration30Days_1560516867966_7397483_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653731-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Evapotranspiration30Days_1560516867966.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653731-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Dewpoint temps midday Thursday showing incredibly dry air in place for this time of year" title="Dewpoints_1560516865368.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dewpoint" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dewpoint</span> temps midday Thursday showing incredibly dry air in place for this time of year</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Evapotranspiration_1560516865531_7397482_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The process of evapotranspiration courtesy of wikipedia" title="Evapotranspiration_1560516865531.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The process of evapotranspiration courtesy of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="wikipedia" data-wsc-lang="en_US">wikipedia</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/EvapotranspirationPlanting_1560516868262_7397484_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The amount of transpiration that occurs each day after crops have been planted. Plants don't add much moisture to the local environment until they mature past the 6 week mark... image courtesy of Iowa State University." title="EvapotranspirationPlanting_1560516868262.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The amount of transpiration that occurs each day after crops have been planted. Plants don't add much moisture to the local environment until they mature past the <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="6 week" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_HYPHEN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">6 week</span> mark... image courtesy of Iowa State University.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Evapotranspiration30Days_1560516867966_7397483_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="The amount of liquid water transferred into the air from evapotranspiration over the last 30 days. Generally, if this number is lower than the overall precipitation through the period, drought will not occur leaving local vegetation stress free." title="Evapotranspiration30Days_1560516867966.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The amount of liquid water transferred into the air from evapotranspiration over the last 30 days. Plants don't add much moisture to the local environment until they mature past the 6 week mark... image courtesy of Iowa State University." title="EvapotranspirationPlanting_1560516868262.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Evapotranspiration30Days_1560516867966_7397483_ver1.0_160_90.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The amount of liquid water transferred into the air from evapotranspiration over the last 30 days. Generally, if this number is lower than the overall precipitation through the period, drought will not occur leaving local vegetation stress free." title="Evapotranspiration30Days_1560516867966.JPG"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-" data-title="Where's our summertime humidity?" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-" addthis:title="Where's our summertime humidity?" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-?fbclid=IwAR1o-F0Qq8VP5AKUt3IvShjnmlq8UqLwIJLhvxt9YBBuvHWLBi6-p1HGUHY";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cody\x20Matz\x2c\x20FOX\x209"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.matz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-?fbclid=IwAR1o-F0Qq8VP5AKUt3IvShjnmlq8UqLwIJLhvxt9YBBuvHWLBi6-p1HGUHY">Cody Matz, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412653731" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>KMSP</strong> - <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">We’re now into the middle of June and it hardly feels like it. But before you blame our temperatures, you may be interested to know that the first half of June has actually been above average. So, it’s not the temperatures, but the lack of humidity that has us feeling less like June. And that humidity has been shockingly low. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Mid way through our Thursday, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoints" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoints</span> dropped to the upper <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="20s" data-wsc-lang="en_US">20s</span> in the metro and even into the upper teens in Red Wing. The rest of the area experienced <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoints" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoints</span> in the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="30s" data-wsc-lang="en_US">30s</span>. That’s PHENOMENALLY dry air for this time of year. The <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoint" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoint</span> represents the amount of moisture in the atmosphere because it’s the temperature at which dew forms. The lower the number, the drier the air. For some perspective, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="dewpoints" data-wsc-lang="en_US">dewpoints</span> in the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="20s" data-wsc-lang="en_US">20s</span> are more common in early spring (March) and late fall (November). This time of year though, these numbers are well into the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="60s" data-wsc-lang="en_US">60s</span> more often than not, and can easily get into the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="70s" data-wsc-lang="en_US">70s</span>, which is a more Florida style air mass… VERY humid.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">So why haven’t we seen a lot of humidity yet? Well, it’s likely for two reasons. The first needs little explanation; the weather pattern. The majority of the moisture in the Upper Midwest actually comes from the Gulf of Mexico, a large body of very warm water. With southerly winds, air and moisture from the Gulf can actually stream all the way into northern Canada on some occasions. But it’s exceedingly common to get a large amount of Gulf moisture into Minnesota this way. However, our winds this spring have been primarily out of the north or the west, coming off a much cooler and drier place than the Gulf. This gives us the opportunity to have low humidity levels. The other reason though is a bit more complex; farmers. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Yes, humans have an impact on our <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="summertime" data-grammar-rule="SUMMER_TIME" data-wsc-lang="en_US">summertime</span> humidity levels. With our cool and very wet spring, many of the fields in Minnesota, and much of the Upper Midwest for that matter, were just too wet for farmers to plant on time. Therefore, much of the state is still in the infancy stages of the growing season. With most fields just dirt, there’s no vegetation around to sweat. That’s right, plants sweat. Well……<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=".." data-grammar-rule="DOUBLE_PUNCTUATION" data-wsc-lang="en_US">..</span> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="sort" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">sort</span> of. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">The act of plants “sweating” is called evapotranspiration. Yeah, BIG word. It’s the combination of evaporation, which is liquid water changing into water vapor, as well as transpiration, which is moisture transference from the leaves of vegetation into the air. It’s referred to as sweating because it’s very relatable to what happens when you get warm, you sweat to cool off your body. It’s that moisture transference that cools the body. Plants don’t cool from the transpiration process, but with so much water in their vegetation (leaves are essentially 90% water) the sunshine and warm air basically whisks away <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="some of the" data-grammar-rule="SOME_OF_THE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">some of the</span> moisture. This moisture then ends up in the air, which can and does drastically increase humidity levels. That’s another reason why places like the desert southwest don’t have a lot of humidity… because there’s very little leafy vegetation.</span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Now, the overall impact to the environment from plant “sweat” is not entirely known, and is likely fairly small. But there’s no denying that <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="the vegetation around us" data-grammar-rule="NOUN_AROUND_IT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">the vegetation around us</span> has an effect on the local area. In fact, Iowa State actually completed a study last year that shows the amount of plant transpiration and evapotranspiration per day based off the number of days after crops have been planted. As you’d imagine, the first few weeks of growth sees very little overall transpiration because the plants are very small. But, by the 5<sup>th</sup> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="and" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">and</span> 6<sup>th</sup> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="weeks" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">weeks</span>, overall transpiration begins to skyrocket. In a typical year, that is right about the middle of June. But this year, that drastic increase in transpiration likely won’t happen until the first half of July. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested in connection to Rochester murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:12AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a March 2019 murder in Rochester, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested Monday for his role in the murder of Garad Roble, who was found dead along a Rochester road on March 5.</p><p>The man is expected to be charged with Aiding an Offender for 2nd Degree Murder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/big-weekend-at-target-field-as-twins-honor-joe-mauer-prince" title="Big weekend at Target Field as Twins honor Joe Mauer, Prince" data-articleId="412660987" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Joe_Mauer_honored_all_weekend_long_at_Ta_0_7398136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Joe_Mauer_honored_all_weekend_long_at_Ta_0_7398136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Joe_Mauer_honored_all_weekend_long_at_Ta_0_7398136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Joe_Mauer_honored_all_weekend_long_at_Ta_0_7398136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Joe_Mauer_honored_all_weekend_long_at_Ta_0_7398136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe Mauer is being celebrated all weekend long at Target Field as the team retires his No. 7 jersey." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Big weekend at Target Field as Twins honor Joe Mauer, Prince</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins have a big weekend ahead of them at Target Field. </p><p>Friday is ”Prince Night” when the Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The team is honoring the Purple One with purple lights, a limited edition purple Prince jersey for the first 10,000 fans and Prince-themed fireworks to cap off the game. </p><p>Joe Mauer, who played his entire 15-year career with the Twins before retiring last season , will be honored all weekend . The St. Paul native will have his jersey number retired before Saturday’s game and the first 40,000 fans will get a commemorative No. 7 hat. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/motorcyclist-critically-injured-in-crash-involving-fed-ex-truck-in-rosemount-minn" title="Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving Fed Ex truck in Rosemount, Minn." data-articleId="412660161" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving Fed Ex truck in Rosemount, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a Fed Ex truck Thursday evening in Rosemount, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:17 p.m., a motorcyclist and a Fed Ex truck were both heading east on Highway 55 near Pine Bend Trail. The Fed Ex truck appeared to be attempting to make a U-turn when the motorcycle, trying to avoid rear-ending Fed Ex Truck, attempted to pass on the left.</p><p>The crash occured as the truck attempted the U-turn.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/big-weekend-at-target-field-as-twins-honor-joe-mauer-prince"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Joe%20Mauer%20running%20the%20bases_1560523416087.jpg_7398188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of the game on May 1, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Joe Mauer running the bases_1560523416087.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Big weekend at Target Field as Twins honor Joe Mauer, Prince</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-force-driving-detours-for-section-of-minnehaha-parkway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/9%20VO%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20PARKWAY%20PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png_7395877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 VO - MINNEHAHA PARKWAY PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Proposal would force driving detours for section of Minnehaha Parkway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-never-got-out-of-my-heart-wwii-veteran-reunites-with-long-lost-love-in-france-75-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/LOVE%20STORY%205%20THUMB_1560476615840.jpg_7395925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In a long-awaited reunion, veteran K.T. Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades. (Photo Courtesy: Video from Forever Young Senior Veterans)" title="LOVE STORY 5 THUMB_1560476615840.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/netflix-wants-to-share-your-four-legged-friends-story-in-season-2-of-dogs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/DOG%20GETTY_1560472528259.jpg_7395649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A dog looks out of a car window on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)" title="1150260060_1560472528259-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Netflix wants to share your four-legged friend's story in Season 2 of 'Dogs'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/motorcyclist-critically-injured-in-crash-involving-fed-ex-truck-in-rosemount-minn" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving Fed Ex truck in Rosemount, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dewpoint&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;temps&#x20;midday&#x20;Thursday&#x20;showing&#x20;incredibly&#x20;dry&#x20;air&#x20;in&#x20;place&#x20;for&#x20;this&#x20;time&#x20;of&#x20;year" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Where's our summertime humidity?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nurses-reject-children-s-contract-offer-authorize-strike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/02/child_1554239533430_6974025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/02/child_1554239533430_6974025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/02/child_1554239533430_6974025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/02/child_1554239533430_6974025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/02/child_1554239533430_6974025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nurses reject Children's contract offer, authorize strike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-force-driving-detours-for-section-of-minnehaha-parkway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/9%20VO%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20PARKWAY%20PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png_7395877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/9%20VO%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20PARKWAY%20PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png_7395877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/9%20VO%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20PARKWAY%20PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png_7395877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/9%20VO%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20PARKWAY%20PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png_7395877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/9%20VO%20-%20MINNEHAHA%20PARKWAY%20PLAN_00.00.15.28_1560479533575.png_7395877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Proposal would force driving detours for section of Minnehaha Parkway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-police-arrest-2-people-after-deadly-shooting-car-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/crash%20and%20shooting_1560296989818.jpg_7385169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/crash%20and%20shooting_1560296989818.jpg_7385169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/crash%20and%20shooting_1560296989818.jpg_7385169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/crash%20and%20shooting_1560296989818.jpg_7385169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/crash%20and%20shooting_1560296989818.jpg_7385169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis police arrest 2 people after deadly shooting, car crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 