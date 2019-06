Photo credit: Stephen Govel Photography Photo credit: Stephen Govel Photography

- A tribute video to Justine Ruszczyk Damond was played at a setencing for former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor Friday morning.

The video was also used during civil mediation with the city of Minneapolis.

Friday, Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

In April, a jury convicted Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting. According to court documents, Damond had reported a possible sexual assault to police. The shooting happened when Damond approached the police squad car on the driver's side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, shot her. She was unarmed.

At the sentencing of former, family members and loved ones expressed their heartbreak and struggle following the death of Damond.

Just weeks after the shooting, she was set to marry the love of her life, Don Damond. On Friday, he was among a handful who shared a victim impact statement at Noor's sentencing. He explained their shattered life plans and the hole in his heart following her death.