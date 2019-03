- Anglers will be allowed to keep some walleye on Mille Lacs Lake during the first few weeks of the open-water fishing season this May, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

From Saturday, May 11 through Friday, May 31, anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches. A night closure for walleye fishing will be in effect on Mille Lacs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Monday, May 13 and continuing until the end of the season on Nov. 30.

This is the first time in since 2015 the DNR is allowing walleye harvest on the lake. The past three seasons have been catch-and-release only to allow the walleye population to improve.

Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Saturday, June 1.