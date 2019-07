- It's hard to believe, but the first Vikings pre-season game is just two weeks away.

However, if you’re looking to get an early look at the team, the first public training camp practice session starts this afternoon.

The first group of players reported on Tuesday, with rookies and selected veterans arriving Thursday.

Team practice starts at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon with gates opening at 11 a.m.

Tickets are still available online.

For fans seeking autographs, tomorrow they will have their first chance to get an autograph from their favorite player -- but there is a twist.

New this year, daily autograph sessions will be only be available for fans 18 and under. The teams says, there will be separate autograph opportunities for all ages, with Vikings legends as well as autograph give aways and team merchandise to adults each day.

Anyone heading to training camp this weekend will want to plan ahead because of scheduled construction that will impact parts of 494 in Eagan and Inver Grove Heights. Starting at 7:00 p.m. expect lane closures on Eastbound 494 between 35-E and Highway 62.

Throughout the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will also close several ramps on 494 leading to Vikings headquarters as crews work to repair bridge decks over 35E.