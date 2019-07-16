< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Vikings' Roc Thomas suspended following marijuana charge <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Roc Thomas | Photo credit Getty Images" />
<figcaption>Roc Thomas | Photo credit Getty Images</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Roc Thomas | Photo credit Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Roc Thomas | Photo credit Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418483550-418488543" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/gettyroc_1563309041764_7526734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:26PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:32PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for three games after he pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge.</p><p>According to the NFL, Thomas has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.</p><p>Thomas is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 23.</p><p>Back in January, police executed a search warrant at Thomas' apartment in Mendota Heights and <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-vikings-rb-roc-thomas-possessed-more-than-143-grams-of-marijuana">discovered over 143 grams</a> of marijuana. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/CAIR%20rally%20Eagan%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.33.28_1563317581040.png_7527262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/CAIR%20rally%20Eagan%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.33.28_1563317581040.png_7527262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/CAIR%20rally%20Eagan%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.33.28_1563317581040.png_7527262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/CAIR%20rally%20Eagan%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.33.28_1563317581040.png_7527262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/CAIR%20rally%20Eagan%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.33.28_1563317581040.png_7527262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters call for justice in fatal Eagan officer-involved shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Protesters with Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota and other justice groups are calling for the release of video and other information in connection to the fatal officer-involved shooting in Eagan earlier this month.</p><p>People rallied at the Eagan Police Department and Eagan City Hall, holding signs and flyers stating "Justice for Isak."</p><p>According to Eagan police, on the evening of July 2 officers responded a domestic assault involving a gun. There was a short pursuit until they contained the man, identified as Isak Abdirahman Aden, near the 1900 block of Seneca Drive. There were hours of negotiations, but at one point, officers fired, hitting Aden. He later died at Regions Hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/5-minnehaha-academy-employees-file-lawsuits-for-damages-following-explosion" title="5 Minnehaha Academy employees file lawsuits for damages following explosion" data-articleId="418514663" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 Minnehaha Academy employees file lawsuits for damages following explosion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rose Heaphy, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five Minnehaha Academy employees filed lawsuits against CenterPoint Energy and Master Mechanical for damages in connection to the deadly explosion at the Upper School nearly two years ago.</p><p>The employees include Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris and Assistant Soccer Coach Bryan Duffey, whose leg was amputated following the blast, as well as Dan Bowles, Bonnie Anderson and Joel Maart .</p><p>In a preliminary report , the National Transportation Safety Board determined two Master Mechanical workers were relocating pipes at the school on August 2, 2017. CenterPoint had contracted Master Mechanical to complete the work. During the relocation, a full-flow natural gas line was opened. When they were unable to stop the gas, they evacuated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/nws-confirms-ef0-tornado-touched-down-near-belle-plaine-monday-night" title="NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Belle Plaine Monday night" data-articleId="418515701" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Belle_Plaine_cattle_barn_decimated_by_Mo_0_7524873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Belle_Plaine_cattle_barn_decimated_by_Mo_0_7524873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Belle_Plaine_cattle_barn_decimated_by_Mo_0_7524873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Belle_Plaine_cattle_barn_decimated_by_Mo_0_7524873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Belle_Plaine_cattle_barn_decimated_by_Mo_0_7524873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Monday storm claims Belle Plaine cattle barn." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Belle Plaine Monday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Belle Plaine, Minn. Monday night.</p><p>According to the NWS-Twin Cities, a damage survey team confirmed an EF0 tornado 3.5 miles southeast of Belle Plaine just after 7 p.m. Monday.</p><p>The tornado brought winds of 80 miles per hour and spanned 100 yards at its widest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Belle Plaine Monday night Stalled thunderstorm drops nearly 2 inches of rain in 1 hour in Twin Cities Mannone's PK save a 'massive moment' for Loons Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/31/minnehaha%20academy%20explosion_1527819536117.JPG_5611629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>5 Minnehaha Academy employees file lawsuits for damages following explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/nws-confirms-ef0-tornado-touched-down-near-belle-plaine-monday-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/EF%200%20formatted_1563314891982.jpg_7527160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/EF%200%20formatted_1563314891982.jpg_7527160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/EF%200%20formatted_1563314891982.jpg_7527160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/EF%200%20formatted_1563314891982.jpg_7527160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/EF%200%20formatted_1563314891982.jpg_7527160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;National&#x20;Weather&#x20;Service&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Belle Plaine Monday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/stalled-thunderstorm-drops-nearly-2-inches-of-rain-in-1-hour-on-twin-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Flash%20Flood%20Warning%20July%2016_1563313287139.jpg_7526929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Flash%20Flood%20Warning%20July%2016_1563313287139.jpg_7526929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Flash%20Flood%20Warning%20July%2016_1563313287139.jpg_7526929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Flash%20Flood%20Warning%20July%2016_1563313287139.jpg_7526929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Flash%20Flood%20Warning%20July%2016_1563313287139.jpg_7526929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stalled thunderstorm drops nearly 2 inches of rain in 1 hour in Twin Cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mannone-s-pk-save-a-massive-moment-for-loons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mannone's PK save a 'massive moment' for Loons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-son-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-in-rochester-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father, son dead in apparent murder-suicide in Rochester, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 