Vikings choose offensive tackle Brian O'Neill with second-round draft pick

- The Vikings are adding to their offensive line with their second-round draft pick.

Minnesota drafted offensive tackle Brian O’Neill out of Pittsburgh. O’Neill has played both right and left tackle.

O’Neill says protecting Kirk Cousins is “my most important job now.”

“Before anyone answers for me, yes, I like that,” Cousins said in a Tweet. “Welcome to the team!”

Jamaal Stephenson, the Vikings director of College Scouting said, “Brian was probably the best athlete of all of the offensive lineman in this year’s class.”

The Vikings strengthened their secondary with their first-round draft pick Thursday, choosing cornerback Mike Hughes with pick No. 30.