- During his annual backpack giveaway event, Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer came to the rescue of a little girl who was spooked by Vikings mascot Viktor the Viking.

The girl was attending the Mike Zimmer Foundation backpack giveaway when Viktor walked in.

Luckily, coach was standing close by and stepped in to shield the girl from the lurking mascot.

Viktor did show remorse for the situation, however, tweeting his apology.

Later, Zimmer said his daughter was scared of mascots as a kid as well, so he knew how to handle the situation.

To find out more about the Zimmer Foundation or to donate, visit his website.