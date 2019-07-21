< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Video appears to show Anoka Co. detective leaving crash after night of drinking 21 2019 09:53PM EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Newly released video and investigative documents are providing more details into what happened the night an Anoka County law enforcement officer was accused of leaving the scene of an injury accident after a night of drinking.</p><p>On Thursday, August 31, 2018 detective Patrick O’Hara was involved in <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/anoka-county-detective-arrested-following-rollover-crash">a roll-over crash on Highway 65 in East Bethel</a>. While he told responding deputies that someone cut him off, the woman who was driving behind him says she saw him swerving immediately before the crash.</p><p>According to body camera footage, deputies who respond to the scene realize the driver is their colleague as soon as they check his identification. They fail to initiate a field sobriety test, and one of them offers O’Hara a ride home.</p><p>After 20 minutes on the scene, while first responders attend to his injured wife, he is captured on dash cam footage crossing the highway. Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station then shows him being picked up by his son.</p><p>“We were very disappointed with the initial response by our deputies and as soon as it came to light, it was brought to a supervisor and we took the best, corrective action we could,” said Anoka County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dan Douglas in an interview Sunday. “Mr. O’Hara put them in a bad situation.”</p><p>After nearly an hour, Minnesota State Patrol is called in to take over the investigation and immediately troopers are suspicious.</p><p>“What squad car was he in,” trooper Craig Isaacson is heard saying over radio traffic. “Because to be honest with you, I think they’re hiding him.”</p><p>According to documents released by the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers spent seven hours that night trying to track down the off-duty detective. When he is finally taken into custody, he passes a blood alcohol test.</p><p>He will later admit to an Anoka County internal affairs investigator that he consumed eight drinks in a four hour period.</p><p>The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office tells Fox 9 that they declined to charge the law enforcement officer because he provided his information and remained at the scene for 20 minutes. In addition, he was never told to stay at the scene.</p><p>A scathing internal investigation says O’Hara “behaved like many criminals do when interacting with law enforcement” and “adversely affected the reputation of our office.”</p><p>In March, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Law Enforcement Labor Services union came to an agreement that allows O’Hara to continue working for the department. Under the agreement, he was demoted to the rank of deputy and ordered to work courthouse security. He is also required to wear a body camera at all times.</p><p>"What happened is absolutely not acceptable in the eyes of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office,” said Douglas. "It certainly does not represent who we are as an organization."</p><p>While trooper’s suspicions of a cover-up were never substantiated, two deputies who responded to the scene were suspended for one day without pay. Documents say they were disciplined for violating office policies, neglecting duty, and failing to fully investigate the crash.</p><p>In a statement, Sheriff James Stuart said, “While mistakes can be made by individuals, our collective office remains dedicated to service that exceeds expectations and will continue to take corrective actions as cases warrant.”</p><p>The office has additionally responded to the incident by adding supplemental training to all licensed staff.</p><p>Fox 9 attempted to reach Patrick O’Hara for comment and never heard back. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Pending_a_miracle__demolition_of_histori_0_7538370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Pending_a_miracle__demolition_of_histori_0_7538370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Pending_a_miracle__demolition_of_histori_0_7538370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Pending_a_miracle__demolition_of_histori_0_7538370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Pending_a_miracle__demolition_of_histori_0_7538370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A historic church in St. Paul could be torn down as early as next week unless an advocacy group can come up with a miracle by Monday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pending a miracle, demolition of historic St. Paul church could start next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A historic church in St. Paul could be torn down as early as next week unless an advocacy group can come up with a miracle by Monday.</p><p>A legal decision last Monday was a mixed bag for "Save Historic St. Andrew’s."</p><p>"The court ruled that it’s protected but the court also said you have to come up with a bond," explained Save Historic St. Andrew’s consultant Tom Goldstein.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/victim-driven-to-hospital-after-shooting-in-minneapolis" title="Victim driven to hospital after shooting in Minneapolis" data-articleId="419483721" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Victim driven to hospital after shooting in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A shooting in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood of North Minneapolis left one person hurt Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Officers were called to 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North around 5:45 p.m. for multiple 911 calls for shots fired.</p><p>At the scene, officer confirmed a shooting had occurred. A short time later, a man was dropped off by a private vehicle at Hennepin County Medical Center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minneapolis-first-ever-black-business-week-takes-aim-at-underrepresentation" title="Minneapolis' first-ever Black Business Week takes aim at underrepresentation" data-articleId="419468903" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rep__Omar_pushes_for_more_tech_diversity_0_7538151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rep__Omar_pushes_for_more_tech_diversity_0_7538151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rep__Omar_pushes_for_more_tech_diversity_0_7538151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rep__Omar_pushes_for_more_tech_diversity_0_7538151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rep__Omar_pushes_for_more_tech_diversity_0_7538151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to get more people of color into the tech industry..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis' first-ever Black Business Week takes aim at underrepresentation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Lehnert, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 05:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of people packed into a downtown Minneapolis restaurant Sunday to participate in the Twin Cities’ first-ever “Black Business Week.”</p><p>To kick it all off, Rep. Ilhan Omar held a panel to discuss racial equality in the world of tech.</p><p>The goal Sunday was to get the conversation going and to hear from leaders in the industry so others in the community can learn from the experts as they work to get closer to economic inclusion and solve the underrepresentation in the tech industry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pending-a-miracle-demolition-of-historic-st-paul-church-could-start-next-week" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/15/5%20P%20SCHOOL%20VS%20CHURCH_00.01.10.17_1557958594658.png_7267196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pending a miracle, demolition of historic St. Paul church could start next week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/victim-driven-to-hospital-after-shooting-in-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim driven to hospital after shooting in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-first-ever-black-business-week-takes-aim-at-underrepresentation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/5P%20BLACK%20BUSINESS%20WEEK_00.00.27.13_1563749378461.png_7537979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/5P%20BLACK%20BUSINESS%20WEEK_00.00.27.13_1563749378461.png_7537979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/5P%20BLACK%20BUSINESS%20WEEK_00.00.27.13_1563749378461.png_7537979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/5P%20BLACK%20BUSINESS%20WEEK_00.00.27.13_1563749378461.png_7537979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/5P%20BLACK%20BUSINESS%20WEEK_00.00.27.13_1563749378461.png_7537979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis' first-ever Black Business Week takes aim at underrepresentation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officials-tainted-alcohol-kills-at-least-19-people-in-costa-rica" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/costa_rica_1280x720_1563749317983_7538076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/costa_rica_1280x720_1563749317983_7538076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/costa_rica_1280x720_1563749317983_7538076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/costa_rica_1280x720_1563749317983_7538076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/21/costa_rica_1280x720_1563749317983_7538076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ministry&#x20;of&#x20;Health&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Tainted alcohol kills at least 19 people in Costa Rica</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/drone-video-shows-flooding-across-waterville-minn-city-warns-waters-could-continue-to-rise" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/flooding%20in%20waterville%205_1563745229841.jpg_7538067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/flooding%20in%20waterville%205_1563745229841.jpg_7538067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/flooding%20in%20waterville%205_1563745229841.jpg_7538067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/flooding%20in%20waterville%205_1563745229841.jpg_7538067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/flooding%20in%20waterville%205_1563745229841.jpg_7538067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photos&#x20;and&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;Jordan&#x20;Edwards&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drone video shows flooding across Waterville, Minn., city warns waters could 