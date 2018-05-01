Vehicle, 2 empty schools buses hit by gunfire in Delano, Minn.

- Three vehicles, including two empty school buses, were hit by gunfire early Tuesday morning in Delano, Minnesota, according to authorities.

At 2:24 a.m., Wright County deputies responded to a report of shots fired into a vehicle near Stahlke Bus Service off County Line Road.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at told deputies that a silver, sedan-style passenger vehicle with one headlight had followed his car out of the Delano East Holiday gas station. The victim drove north on County Line Road and eventually turned into the parking lot of Stahlke Bus Service.

The victim's vehicle was struck by several bullets. One bullet went through the garage door of the bus station and broke the rear window of a bus parked inside. A bus that was parked outside was also struck.

Deputies found four bullet casings on the road and several bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim suffered a small laceration to his face from broken glass. There was no one inside the garage or either bus at the time.

Wright County Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety risk.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.