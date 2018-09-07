Gophers release full 2018-19 men's basketball schedule

- The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team's complete schedule is out.

The Gophers will open the 2018-19 season at Williams Arena against the University of Nebraska-Omaha, before heading to Canada to play in the Vancouver Showcase.

The Gophers open the four-game Showcase tournament, which runs November 18-20, against Texas A&M. They will then play either Santa Clara or the University of Washington.

In addition to the Showcase in Vancouver, the Gophers will play in the U.S. Bank Stadium Classic. U.S. Bank Stadium, as a tune-up prior to hosting the Final Four at the end of the year, will host its first ever NCAA basketball games.

The Gopher will open that tournament Nov. 30 against Oklahoma State.

Big Ten play opens against the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 with the Big Ten Tournament kicking off March 13 in Chicago.