Local assistance programs prep for influx of clients as federal workers miss 1st paycheck

- Local assistance programs are preparing for an influx of clients as federal workers miss their first paycheck Friday amid the government shutdown.

Local assistance programs like the United Way St. Croix Valley say they are here to help government workers who will go without a paycheck on Friday. The organization said it is likely many of these workers have never used a food shelf before, so they want to get the word out about resources.

The United Way has a list of places on their website where people can go to get food help.

The government shutdown is on its 20th day with no end in sight. Most federal workers received their last paycheck two weeks ago.