- A Union Pacific train derailed in southern Minnesota Friday morning, spilling diesel fuel and sparking a fire.

Union Pactific spokesperson Kristen South said one locomotive and 12 cars came off the tracks in Le Sueur shortly before 5 a.m. Two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The fire is under control, but firefighters are letting it burn out.

South said no diesel spilled into the Minnesota River, but crews with Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Services plan to put put an absorbent boom in the water as a precaution.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.