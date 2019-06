- The University of Minnesota has sent out a warning after a person was attacked and robbed near the West Bank light rail train station early Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the University of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, the victim, who is not affiliated with the school, was jumped by three people who took their belongings and fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Minneapolis police are now investigating the attack. The department is asking anyone with information to call the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and reference case number MP 19-176368.