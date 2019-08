- The Minnesota Twins are working to end the child hunger gap by extending a hand to a Twin Cities nonprofit.

The hunger gap happens when kids in need are more likely to go without food, such as weekends during the school year. The month of August, when many summer programs are done, can be another hunger gap for children.

The Sheridan Story is a nonprofit that began feeding 27 kids at Sheridan Elementary in Minneapolis nine years ago. Over the years, the mission has grown to the entire state, and the organization now helps nearly 10,000.

For example, this month the nonprofit is partnering with YMCAs in the Twin Cities. Families in need can find 8,500 packets of food in the lobby of each location - no questions asked.

“So you can come in and grab the food for yourself or someone you know is in need and be on your way,” said YMCA Chief Operating Officer Greg Waibel.

“Child hunger isn’t an urban issue, it’s not a suburban or rural only issue,” said Rob Williams, of The Sheridan Story. “It’s an issue in every community.”

Friday, The Sheridan Story received a $30,000 check from the Minnesota Twins. On hand to present the check were pitchers Martin Perez and Kyle Gibson, who are part of a Major League Baseball hunger effort called "Home Plate Project."

“Food insecurity doesn’t discriminate where you live,” said Gibson. “We were just looking at the map and Edina, one of the wealthiest cities in Minnesota, has four schools Sheridan is working in.”

For Perez, it hits home because he does makes similar donations when he goes home to Venezuela.

“That’s what I like to do when I went back to my country - buy a lot of stuff and give it to people who don’t have anything to eat,” said Perez.

The recent donation will help The Sheridan Story pack about 10,000 bags of food.