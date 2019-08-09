< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <article> <section id="story423087675" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423087675" data-article-version="1.0">Twins pitchers present $30,000 check to nonprofit in effort to end hunger gap</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/twins-pitchers-present-30-000-check-to-non-profit-in-effort-to-end-hunger-gap">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 05:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423087675"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:23PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 07:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423087675-423087842" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/09/TZ-4%20A%20TWINS%20DONATION_00.00.18.11_1565388705103.png_7584448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423087675" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Twins are working to end the child hunger gap by extending a hand to a Twin Cities nonprofit. </p><p>The hunger gap happens when kids in need are more likely to go without food, such as weekends during the school year. The month of August, when many summer programs are done, can be another hunger gap for children.</p><p>The Sheridan Story is a nonprofit that began feeding 27 kids at Sheridan Elementary in Minneapolis nine years ago. Over the years, the mission has grown to the entire state, and the organization now helps nearly 10,000.</p><p>For example, this month the nonprofit is partnering with YMCAs in the Twin Cities. Families in need can find 8,500 packets of food in the lobby of each location - no questions asked.</p><p>“So you can come in and grab the food for yourself or someone you know is in need and be on your way,” said YMCA Chief Operating Officer Greg Waibel. </p><p>“Child hunger isn’t an urban issue, it’s not a suburban or rural only issue,” said Rob Williams, of The Sheridan Story. “It’s an issue in every community.”</p><p>Friday, The Sheridan Story received a $30,000 check from the Minnesota Twins. href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 