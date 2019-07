- Much of the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota are under an Excessive Heat Warning Friday, leading the two metro counties to open cooling centers.

Hennepin and Ramsey Counties both promoted maps on their websites showing where residents can beat the heat Friday.

LINK: Hennepin County cooling center map

LINK: Ramsey County cooling center map

According to FOX 9’s meteorologists, the heat index will be between 105 and 110 degrees Friday afternoon.

Oppressively high dew points combine with legitimately HOT weather add up to a CrAzY HiGh Heat Index! pic.twitter.com/5QWUB8I8SM — Keith Marler ☀️ (@KeithMarlerFox9) July 19, 2019

Hennepin County officials say about 175 Americans die each year of complications from overheating.

To prevent such a fate for Minnesotans, the counties are urging residents to take extra care of young children, senior citizens and people who are sick or overweight.

The National Weather Service recommends the following to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Limit outdoor activities

Drink plenty of water

Wear light clothing

Wear sunscreen

Work outdoors early or very late in the day

NWS-Twin Cities also listed some signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Red, hot, dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousness

IF YOU HAVE THESE SYMPTOMS

Get to a cooler, airconditioned place

Drink water if fully conscious

Take a cool shower or use cold compresses

Call 911 and take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives