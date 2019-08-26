< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story425702099" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"
header class="mod-header story-header"
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425702099" data-article-version="1.0">Trump recommends the G-7 be hosted at his own Florida golf resort</h1>
/header div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"
ul id="social-share-425702099" class="social-share"
li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trump recommends the G-7 be hosted at his own Florida golf resort&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/trump-recommends-the-g-7-be-hosted-at-his-own-florida-golf-resort" data-title="Trump recommends the G-7 be hosted at his own Florida golf resort" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/trump-recommends-the-g-7-be-hosted-at-his-own-florida-golf-resort" addthis:title="Trump recommends the G-7 be hosted at his own Florida golf resort">
a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
/li>
/ul> hosted at his own Florida golf resort"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425702099.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425702099");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425702099_425709475_198477"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425702099_425709475_198477";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425709475","video":"598756","title":"Feeling%20pressure%20on%20trade%2C%20Trump%20says%20China%20%27wants%20to%20make%20a%20deal%27","caption":"%3Cp%3EPresident%20Donald%20Trump%2C%20facing%20nervous%20investors%20and%20worried%20small%20business%20owners%2C%20said%20suddenly%20on%20Monday%20at%20the%20G-7%20summit%20that%20China%20wants%20to%20make%20a%20deal%20to%20end%20the%20long%20trade%20war%20with%20the%20U.S.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F26%2FTrump_recommends_G_7_be_hosted_at_his_ow_0_7618049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F26%2FTrump_recommends_G_7_be_hosted_at_his_own_resort_598756_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661467584%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaORy_8QoMPMe_udMCqD5cTawRkE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Ftrump-recommends-the-g-7-be-hosted-at-his-own-florida-golf-resort"}},"createDate":"Aug 26 2019 05:46PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425702099_425709475_198477",video:"598756",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump_recommends_G_7_be_hosted_at_his_ow_0_7618049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EPresident%2520Donald%2520Trump%252C%2520facing%2520nervous%2520investors%2520and%2520worried%2520small%2520business%2520owners%252C%2520said%2520suddenly%2520on%2520Monday%2520at%2520the%2520G-7%2520summit%2520that%2520China%2520wants%2520to%2520make%2520a%2520deal%2520to%2520end%2520the%2520long%2520trade%2520war%2520with%2520the%2520U.S.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/26/Trump_recommends_G_7_be_hosted_at_his_own_resort_598756_1800.mp4?Expires=1661467584&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aORy_8QoMPMe_udMCqD5cTawRkE",eventLabel:"Feeling%20pressure%20on%20trade%2C%20Trump%20says%20China%20%27wants%20to%20make%20a%20deal%27-425709475",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Ftrump-recommends-the-g-7-be-hosted-at-his-own-florida-golf-resort"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new div class="author-share"
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/trump-recommends-the-g-7-be-hosted-at-his-own-florida-golf-resort">Associated Press </a>
/div>
/div>
div class="meta"
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:10PM CDT</span></p>
p class="videoPostedDate-425702099"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:46PM CDT<span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:47PM CDT</span></p>
/div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019. US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images) (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425702099-425704303" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Trump%20G7_GETTY_1566857827259.jpg_7617774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019. US President Donald Trump smiles during a joint-press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images) (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425702099" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump was in full sales mode Monday, doing everything but pass out brochures as he touted the features that would make the Doral golf resort the ideal place for the next G-7 Summit -- close to the airport, plenty of hotel rooms, separate buildings for every delegation, even top facilities for the media.</p> <p>There's just one detail he left out: He owns the place.</p> <p>Government ethics watchdogs have long railed against the perils of Trump earning money off the presidency and hosting foreign leaders at his properties. They say Trump's proposal to bring world leaders to his Miami-area resort takes the conflict of interest to a whole new level because, unlike stays at his Washington, they would have no choice but to spend money at his property.</p> <p>"It's ethics violation squared," said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.</p> <p>Added Larry Noble, a former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, "This is him making it perfectly mandatory that they stay at his resort." </p> <p>Trump's proposal at the current G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France, portrayed the Doral resort in the most glowing terms, even though he said later he was more interested in logistics for the meeting than making money.</p> <p>"We have a series of magnificent buildings ... very luxurious rooms," Trump told reporters. "We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants, it's like -- it's like such a natural."</p> <p>Trump's pitch comes as several lawsuits accusing the president of violating the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause, which bans gifts from foreign governments, wind their way through the courts.</p> <p>It also comes as Doral, by far the biggest revenue generator among the Trump Organization's 17 golf properties, appears to have taken a hit from Trump's move into politics.</p> <p>The trouble began during soon after Trump announced he was running for the presidency in 2015 with a speech that called Mexican immigrants crossing the border illegally rapists and murders. Businesses started cutting ties to the president. The PGA and NASCAR moved events that used to be booked at Doral elsewhere.</p> <p>Eric Trump, who is overseeing the business with his older brother, Don Jr., told The Associated Press last year that "the Doral is on fire." But a financial disclosure report filed with the federal government this year showed revenue at the club has barely been growing -- up just $1 million to $76 million.</p> <p>Trump's financial disclosure also shows he owes a lot of money to Deutsche Bank for the property, which helped him buy it in 2012. As of the end of last year, Trump had two mortgages on the resort, one for more than $50 million, the other for as much as $25 million. </p> <p>A Trump Organization consultant told the Miami-Dade Value Adjustment Board last year that the property was "severely underperforming," according to The Washington Post. The local government cut the resort's assessed value for 2018 from $110.3 million to $105.6 million, according to county records.</p> <p>Another sign of trouble is the long list of former Doral members who quit the club years ago but are still waiting for their initial deposits back. New members have to join first for old ones to get refunds, but that isn't happening, according to Doral member Peter Brooke. He says some former members have been waiting for 10 years or longer.</p> <p>Brooke said a G-7 summit would bring in "considerable income" for the club, citing the need to accommodate Secret Service, guards and other staff that must accompany each foreign government delegation. "They would have to house all of them at the various lodges, not to mention food and more staff," he said.</p> <p>In an effort to assuage critics, Trump agreed before he took office to donate profits from foreign government spending at its properties. But the company is private, so it's not certain the $340,000 donated so far is all of the profits, or even precisely how "profits" is defined.</p> <p>The company has also said it doesn't actively seek foreign government business, and even tries to turn it away. Earlier this year, Eric Trump said the company goes "to great lengths" to discourage such spending.</p> <p>It's not clear how hosting the G-7 would square with this policy. The Trump Organization did not respond to several requests for comment.</p> <p>At Monday's news conference, Trump spoke as if the idea of making money off the summit never entered his mind. In fact, he said, other people were pushing Doral as a venue -- not just him. He said the Secret Service and the military have been visiting various sites and appear to have formed a bit of consensus already.</p> <p>"They went to places all over the country and they came back and they said, `This is where we'd like to be,"' Trump said. "It's not about me. It's about getting the right location."</p> <p>He then added: "I'm not going to make any money. I don't want to make money. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman dies after being hit by Green Line train in St. Paul</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman has died after she was hit by a Green Line train in St. Paul Friday afternoon.</p><p>Crews responded to the area near the Dale Street Station after 3 p.m.</p><p>Right now, it's not clear what caused the woman to cross into the train's path in spite of warning bells and lights. Metro Transit investigators are reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses at this time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/valerie-harper-tv-s-rhoda-has-died-at-80" title="Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80" data-articleId="426434859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died. She was 80." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By JOHN ROGERS Associated Press</p><p>LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws, stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died.</p><p>Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn't immediately releasing any further details. She had been battling cancer for years, and her husband said recently he had been advised to put her in hospice care.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/actress-valerie-harper-known-for-rhoda-mary-tyler-moore-show-dies-at-80" title="Actress Valerie Harper, known for ‘Rhoda,' ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80" data-articleId="426436612" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actress Valerie Harper has died at the age of 80, a close family friend confirmed. Pictured: Harper at the Tower Cancer Research Foundation&#39;s Tower of Hope Gala on May 19, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Actress Valerie Harper, known for ‘Rhoda,' ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Actress Valerie Harper has died at the age of 80, a close friend of the family confirmed.</p><p>The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and an official statement by the family has not yet been released.</p><p>Harper was best known for her role playing Rhoda Morgenstern on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," as well as a 1970s spin off, "Rhoda," which was centered around her character.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-s-ian-leonard-shows-off-sweet-moves-in-corn-dance-at-state-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corn dance_1567177739304.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9's Ian Leonard shows off sweet moves in Corn Dance at State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_20190830123957"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-hold-off-south-dakota-state-28-21"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Gophers carries the ball against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second quarter of the game on August 29, 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="rashod bateman_1567132629339.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MPLS SOUTH UNDER LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/valerie-harper-tv-s-rhoda-has-died-at-80" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/AP_456260467777_1567206951318_7627768_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Valerie&#x20;Harper&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;scored&#x20;guffaws&#x20;and&#x20;stole&#x20;hearts&#x20;as&#x20;Rhoda&#x20;Morgenstern&#x20;on&#x20;back-to-back&#x20;hit&#x20;sitcoms&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;1970s&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;died&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;was&#x20;80&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/actress-valerie-harper-known-for-rhoda-mary-tyler-moore-show-dies-at-80" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/getty_valerieharperobit_083019_1567206646899_7627762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actress&#x20;Valerie&#x20;Harper&#x20;has&#x20;died&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;age&#x20;of&#x20;80&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;close&#x20;family&#x20;friend&#x20;confirmed&#x2e;&#x20;Pictured&#x3a;&#x20;Harper&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Tower&#x20;Cancer&#x20;Research&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Tower&#x20;of&#x20;Hope&#x20;Gala&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Beverly&#x20;Hills&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Livingston&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Actress Valerie Harper, known for ‘Rhoda,' ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 80</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/junior-correspondents-kam-and-quinn-test-out-snacks-at-fair-bakery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/5%20P%20KAM%20AND%20QUINN%20AT%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.29.20_1567206075776.png_7627756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/5%20P%20KAM%20AND%20QUINN%20AT%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.29.20_1567206075776.png_7627756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/5%20P%20KAM%20AND%20QUINN%20AT%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.29.20_1567206075776.png_7627756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/5%20P%20KAM%20AND%20QUINN%20AT%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.29.20_1567206075776.png_7627756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/5%20P%20KAM%20AND%20QUINN%20AT%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.29.20_1567206075776.png_7627756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Junior Correspondents Kam and Quinn test out snacks at fair bakery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fellow-democrats-rush-to-ilhan-omars-defense-amid-controversies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/rep-ilhan-omar_1567204693259_7627885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/rep-ilhan-omar_1567204693259_7627885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/rep-ilhan-omar_1567204693259_7627885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/rep-ilhan-omar_1567204693259_7627885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/rep-ilhan-omar_1567204693259_7627885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fellow Democrats rush to Ilhan Omar's defense amid controversies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-person-of-interest-in-alleged-sexual-assault-at-gop-state-fair-booth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/gop-person-of-interest_1567203780138_7627874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/gop-person-of-interest_1567203780138_7627874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/gop-person-of-interest_1567203780138_7627874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/gop-person-of-interest_1567203780138_7627874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/gop-person-of-interest_1567203780138_7627874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for person of interest in alleged sexual assault at GOP State Fair booth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 