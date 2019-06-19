< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413662715" data-article-version="1.0">Town ball in Howard Lake all about community</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413662715" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Town ball in Howard Lake all about community&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/town-ball-in-howard-lake-all-about-community" data-title="Town ball in Howard Lake all about community" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/town-ball-in-howard-lake-all-about-community" addthis:title="Town ball in Howard Lake all about community"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> 19 2019 06:11PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/town-ball-in-howard-lake-all-about-community">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413662715"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:11PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413662715" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOWARD LAKE (FOX 9)</strong> - It takes a community that has a passion for baseball to make town ball work, and there's not a better example than Howard Lake.</p><p>It's not a Minnesota summer night without taking the family to the ballpark watching the local amateur team.</p><p>Week 3 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour brings us to Memorial Park in Howard Lake, also known as "The Orphanage." It's the home of the Howard Lake Orphans, a name the team has embraced since its start in 1995. Howard Lake is a small-town about an hour west of the Twin Cities with a little more than 2,000 residents, and they love their amateur baseball.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mike Gagnon, with his wife Wanda standing by, gets his No. 10 jersey retired and throws out the ceremonial first pitch as they get recognized for their service to <a href="https://twitter.com/HLOrphans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HLOrphans</a> baseball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fox9TownBallTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fox9TownBallTour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/WxSPqrb85H">pic.twitter.com/WxSPqrb85H</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1141496301558931456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The Orphans have been to 11 of the last 13 Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournaments, and have made a run to the Final Four in two of them. They've finished their season at the state tournament the last two seasons. It's a community tradition that goes all the way back to the 1920s.</p><p>"The thing about it here is like most town teams, it's dedication. Some of these ballplayers on this team, at one time there was a lot ballplayers that played 10, 15, some even up to 20 years," said Dan Fogarty, who spent 21 years as the team's play-by-play announcer at Memorial Park. "You've got to be dedicated to do that."</p><p>Every Minnesota amateur ballpark has its signature, and it's no different in Howard Lake. That signature piece is the lake itself, which wraps around the entire outfield of the ballpark. It's a similar setup to McCovey Cove with the San Francisco Giants. They've also got a perfectly-placed American flag in dead center field, and seats right behind home plate that came from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.</p><p>The ballpark has had a series of renovations, all with helping hands from members of the team itself and community volunteers.</p><p>The Orphans got their start in the 1920s as the Howard Lake Blue Sox. The team came to an end in the 1930s due to World War II. Don Mitchell brought the team back in 1947, but they didn't have a home field they regularly played at. Several players called themselves "The Orphans," and the nickname stuck.</p><p>The team disbanded in the 1960s, and returned in 1995 with the help of baseball-lifers Mike Gagnon, Kevin Gruenhagen and Bob Heber. It coincided with a work stoppage in Major League Baseball from August of 1994 to April of 1995.</p><p>"The thing about is it's small-town USA. You have to have something to do. The Twins were on strike so there was no baseball," Fogarty said. "The Orphans kind of started up and people were hungry for baseball and this is what they did, they came to the park and we've always had good support with the community."</p><p>Gagnon, Gruenhagen and Heber blended a mix of experienced players with a group that had just graduated high school.</p><p>"I think the community was excited about it. The Orphans had a proud tradition in the 40s, 50s and early 60s and I think there were some old timers that had fond memories of that era. There was support from the old veterans, so I think the community was ready for it," Gagnon said.</p><p>The Orphans are in the Northstar League, which includes Dassel-Cokato, Cokato, Loretto, Hutchinson, Delano, Maple Lake, Maple Plain, Buffalo, Litchfield and Waverly. Delano leads the league at 10-1, and Howard Lake is currently third at 7-4. The Orphans' opponent Wednesday, Cokato, is 5-4 on the season.</p><p>Gagnon's No. 10 was retired before Wednesday night's game against the Cokato Kernels, and he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.</p><p>For the Howard Lake Orphans, amateur baseball is all about the community. Like many Minnesota town teams, they're run largely by volunteers. City workers help maintain the field, and family of the players run the concession stand. They also have life-long fans who live just blocks from the ballpark.</p><p>"It's been a family thing. My wife has been real supportive. She was the leader of the concession stand, but both of us admit it takes a lot of people. It takes a lot of dedicated people behind the scenes that are willing to put in the volunteer hours," Gagnon said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State Supreme Court rules Minnesota's cyberbullying laws impede on free speech</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota’s court of last resort Wednesday reversed the felony and misdemeanor convictions of a Scott County juvenile after ruling the laws he was convicted under are too broad, on First Amendment grounds.</p><p>In other words, the way Minnesota’s stalking and harassment laws are written made the cyberbullying case difficult to prosecute without infringing on the minor’s free speech rights.</p><p>According to John Arechigo, the defense attorney who fought to bring the case before the State Supreme Court, inking laws that constitutionally cover cyberbullying is a monumental challenge. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tree-removal-irks-neighbors-of-southwest-light-rail-construction" title="Tree removal irks neighbors of Southwest Light Rail construction" data-articleId="413660138" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_removal_irks_neighbors_of_Southwest_0_7421769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_removal_irks_neighbors_of_Southwest_0_7421769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_removal_irks_neighbors_of_Southwest_0_7421769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_removal_irks_neighbors_of_Southwest_0_7421769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_removal_irks_neighbors_of_Southwest_0_7421769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Construction for the Southwest Light Rail is officially underway and although the plans have been in the works for years, the new reality is tough to take for people living along the line." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tree removal irks neighbors of Southwest Light Rail construction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Construction for the Southwest Light Rail is officially underway and although the plans have been in the works for years, the new reality is tough to take for people living along the line.</p><p>Some neighbors aren’t happy about the fate of the trees along the route, either.</p><p>Gary Zywotko knew workers from the SWLRT project were going to take down some trees on land owned by the Cedar Lake Shores Townhome Association, but he didn’t expect them to cut down two 60-70 foot tall pine trees inside the fence in his front yard.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sober-skippers-new-app-provides-designated-driver-for-your-boat-in-minnesota" title="Sober Skippers: New app provides designated driver for your boat in Minnesota" data-articleId="413646102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/TZ%20SOT%20SOBER%20SKIPPER_00.00.20.00_1560991673708.png_7421227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sober Skippers: New app provides designated driver for your boat in Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We all know how lifesaving a designated driver can be, so now you can arrange a designated captain for your boat.</p><p>A new initiative is kicking off this summer where you can hire someone to steer a boat through an app called Sober Skippers.</p><p>All you have to do is download the app and select a captain for your boat trip. 