- Three people are injured and one people are in custody after a shooting in a residential area in Maplewood, according to the Maplewood police.

Maplewood Police Chief Scott Nadeau says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of McKnight Road S.

He says three people were shot, one of which has critical injuries.

There is one person of interest in custody.

At the crime scene, investigators set up multiple markers outside the driver's side of a white Chevrolet Camaro. Nadeau says the markers denote where officers found shell casings.

"Unfortunately in today's world, these types of acts of violence, although unusual in our city are not unheard of," said Nadeau. "While it gives us a great amount of concern, I don't think it's reflective necessarily of things what regularly happen in this neighborhood, certainly not in this city."

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information or who may have video of the incident is asked to contact Maplewood police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be assisting with the investigation.

The victims were taken to Regions Hospital, which briefly went on lockdown around 7:20 p.m., according to St. Paul police. A fight apparently broke out between family members of the victims and family members of the believed suspects. Officers responded and broke up the fight and the lockdown was lifted about 16 minutes later. No one was injured and no one was arrested.