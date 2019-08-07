< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 3 injured in Maplewood shooting, 1 in custody 07 2019 09:20PM MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Three people are injured and one people are in custody after a shooting in a residential area in Maplewood, according to the Maplewood police.</p><p>Maplewood Police Chief Scott Nadeau says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of McKnight Road S.</p><p>He says three people were shot, one of which has critical injuries. </p><p>There is one person of interest in custody. </p><p>At the crime scene, investigators set up multiple markers outside the driver's side of a white Chevrolet Camaro. Nadeau says the markers denote where officers found shell casings.</p><p>"Unfortunately in today's world, these types of acts of violence, although unusual in our city are not unheard of," said Nadeau. "While it gives us a great amount of concern, I don't think it's reflective necessarily of things what regularly happen in this neighborhood, certainly not in this city."</p><p>Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. </p><p>Anyone with information or who may have video of the incident is asked to contact Maplewood police.</p><p>The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be assisting with the investigation.</p><p>The victims were taken to Regions Hospital, which briefly went on lockdown around 7:20 p.m., according to St. Paul police. A fight apparently broke out between family members of the victims and family members of the believed suspects. Officers responded and broke up the fight and the lockdown was lifted about 16 minutes later. Unknown substance found leaking from package at U.S. Bulk Mail Center
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:09PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 10:25PM CDT
Authorities are working to identify an unknown substance that was leaking from a package at the U.S. Bulk Mail Center in Eagan, Minnesota, according to Eagan police.
Wednesday evening, police responded after an employee found the package.
Out of abundance of caution, officials moved the workers from the area and isolated the package. 10-year-old boy starts fundraiser to build playground for kids with disabilities in Waconia
By Maury Glover, FOX 9
Posted Aug 07 2019 09:30PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:57PM CDT
A fundraising effort is underway in Waconia to build an inclusive playground. And the fearless leader is a ten-year-old boy with quite a story to tell. The playground at Waterford Park was scheduled to get a makeover in four years but, instead, it will be transformed into a wonderland for children with disabilities. "He is very outgoing," Curtis Larson says of his son Quinn. "He loves people. He loves playing with people." Family pushes MnDOT to erect guard rail at crash site that killed 19-year-old son Minnesota anti-gun rally
Gov. Walz calls for gun reform at capitol rally Gov. Walz calls for gun reform at capitol rally Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/9%20P%20-%20GUARDRAILS%2010%20TEASE_00.00.17.17_1565232608213.png_7580423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/9%20P%20-%20GUARDRAILS%2010%20TEASE_00.00.17.17_1565232608213.png_7580423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/9%20P%20-%20GUARDRAILS%2010%20TEASE_00.00.17.17_1565232608213.png_7580423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/9%20P%20-%20GUARDRAILS%2010%20TEASE_00.00.17.17_1565232608213.png_7580423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Guard&#x20;rails&#x20;were&#x20;installed&#x20;at&#x20;this&#x20;bridge&#x20;over&#x20;Hwy&#x2e;&#x20;610&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;fatal&#x20;crash&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family pushes MnDOT to erect guard rail at crash site that killed 19-year-old son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-year-old-boy-starts-fundraiser-to-build-playground-for-kids-with-disabilities-in-waconia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/NEW%20PLAYGROUND_00.00.01.22_1565231139948.png_7580353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/NEW%20PLAYGROUND_00.00.01.22_1565231139948.png_7580353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/NEW%20PLAYGROUND_00.00.01.22_1565231139948.png_7580353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/NEW%20PLAYGROUND_00.00.01.22_1565231139948.png_7580353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/NEW%20PLAYGROUND_00.00.01.22_1565231139948.png_7580353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>10-year-old boy starts fundraiser to build playground for kids with disabilities in Waconia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-walz-calls-for-gun-reform-at-capitol-rally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/9%20P%20-%20GUN%20RALLY_00.01.18.12_1565230741252.png_7580280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/9%20P%20-%20GUN%20RALLY_00.01.18.12_1565230741252.png_7580280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Gov. Walz calls for gun reform at capitol rally Gov. Walz calls for gun reform at capitol rally 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/414JW200.MXF_00.03.23.11_1565228891145_7580051_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Purple Heart Day: Minnesota veteran finds meaning in survival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-6-dies-from-injuries-after-fridley-minivan-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/ty%27rah%20white1_1565227158609.jpg_7580175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/ty%27rah%20white1_1565227158609.jpg_7580175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/ty%27rah%20white1_1565227158609.jpg_7580175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/ty%27rah%20white1_1565227158609.jpg_7580175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/07/ty%27rah%20white1_1565227158609.jpg_7580175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;White&#x20;Family" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 6, dies from injuries after Fridley minivan fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> 