By Cole Heath, FOX 9
Posted Jul 16 2019 08:10PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 09:34PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 09:41PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418553607-418572847" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Ten years ago, three Minnesota National Guard soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq. Their brothers and sisters in arms, family and friends are remembering the trio after a rocket attack took their lives.</p><p>The three soldiers belonged to the 34th Military Police Company in Stillwater. Thursday, July 16, 2009 Specialists Carlos Wilcox, James Wertish and Dan Drevnick were killed in action at their base in Basra in southern Iraq, an area known for enemy rocket and mortar attacks.</p><p>"It was probably once a week we would take on rocket attacks we called them IDF or indirect fire Thursdays, this event did happen on a Thursday," said Major Isaac Allen.</p><p>At the time, Major Allen was the three Minnesota soldiers' second-in-command in Iraq. Their unit is known as the Red Bulls. The men were just finishing their mission as military police patrolling their base.</p><p>"This night the alarms went off that we were about to take fire and they did the exact right thing and went to take cover," said Major Allen. "The rocket came in low and landed right at the jersey barrier they had taken cover behind and the rocket shrapnel went everywhere."</p><p>A decade later, these three Red Bulls' loved ones are posting tributes on social media.</p><p>"For me personally, it was some reflection this morning, waking up early and thinking on what the day meant," said Major Allen.</p><p>The three Red Bulls may be gone, but not forgotten.</p><p>"The whole unit, the three men individually, you couldn't ask for a better people to be deployed with to war zone," he said.</p><p>For more information about programs to honor these soldiers, <a href="http://heroathome.org/">click here</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/town-ball-chanhassen-red-birds-draw-from-past-to-build-vibrant-future" title="Town Ball: Chanhassen Red Birds draw from past to build vibrant future" data-articleId="418545464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Town_Ball__Chanhassen_Red_Birds_draw_fro_0_7528178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Town_Ball__Chanhassen_Red_Birds_draw_fro_0_7528178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Town_Ball__Chanhassen_Red_Birds_draw_fro_0_7528178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Town_Ball__Chanhassen_Red_Birds_draw_fro_0_7528178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Town_Ball__Chanhassen_Red_Birds_draw_fro_0_7528178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In the final stop of the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour, we visit the Chanhassen Red Birds, a team that has drawn from history to build a strong future." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Town Ball: Chanhassen Red Birds draw from past to build vibrant future</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelcey Carlson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today's Chanhassen Red Birds are relatively new by town ball standards. Organized in 2010, they are a young team in the league, but the inspiration for the "new" Red Birds comes from a team of the past.</p><p>Roger Pauly played for the original Red Birds of the 1940s and ‘50s, back when the uniforms were 100 percent wool. </p><p>“It was the biggest show in town,” he says with a laugh. “That might not say a lot. There was a gas station, grocery and two bars and a bank and that was about it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hornets-interrupt-ian-leonard-s-fox-9-forecast" title="Hornets interrupt Ian Leonard's FOX 9 forecast" data-articleId="418566584" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A hornet interrupted FOX 9's Ian Leonard's forecast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hornets interrupt Ian Leonard's FOX 9 forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Twin Cities metro area will be getting some hot weather in the coming days, but it's also looking a bit buggy.</p><p>FOX 9's Ian Leonard was in the middle of his forecast Tuesday night, when some hornets interrupted his report.</p><p>The bugs swooped in on the station's tower camera, buzzing about what would have been a picturesque sunset.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bus-only-lanes-coming-to-minneapolis-streets-to-increase-reliability-for-riders" title="Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders" data-articleId="418556940" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Bus_only_lanes_coming_to_Minneapolis_str_0_7528416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Bus_only_lanes_coming_to_Minneapolis_str_0_7528416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Bus_only_lanes_coming_to_Minneapolis_str_0_7528416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Bus_only_lanes_coming_to_Minneapolis_str_0_7528416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Bus_only_lanes_coming_to_Minneapolis_str_0_7528416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After testing additional bus lanes in the city of Minneapolis, Metro Transit is moving forward with the project that is expected to help improve service reliability and efficiency." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After testing additional bus lanes in the city of Minneapolis, Metro Transit is moving forward with the project that is expected to help improve service reliability and efficiency.</p><p>With the number of people riding the bus continuing to decline over the last several years, Metro Transit and the city of Minneapolis are hoping better reliability will win those riders over.</p><p>To increase that reliability, bus-only lanes could be the answer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/town-ball-chanhassen-red-birds-draw-from-past-to-build-vibrant-future"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20CHAN%20RED%20BIRD%20HISTORY_00.00.43.05_1563328669174.png_7528105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P CHAN RED BIRD HISTORY_00.00.43.05_1563328669174.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Town Ball: Chanhassen Red Birds draw from past to build vibrant future</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ten-years-later-red-bulls-soldiers-killed-in-action-remembered"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - 10 YEARS SINCE RED BULLS KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ten years later, ‘Red Bulls' soldiers killed in action remembered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hornets-interrupt-ian-leonard-s-fox-9-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_20190717014238"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hornets interrupt Ian Leonard's FOX 9 forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bus-only-lanes-coming-to-minneapolis-streets-to-increase-reliability-for-riders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="metro transit_1534906846773.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ten-years-later-red-bulls-soldiers-killed-in-action-remembered" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ten years later, ‘Red Bulls' soldiers killed in action remembered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hornets-interrupt-ian-leonard-s-fox-9-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hornets interrupt Ian Leonard's FOX 9 forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bus-only-lanes-coming-to-minneapolis-streets-to-increase-reliability-for-riders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/08/21/metro%20transit_1534906846773.JPG_5955762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-completed-radiation-for-breast-cancer-rings-cancer-free-bell-so-hard-she-breaks-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Darla&#x20;Jaye&#x20;had&#x20;been&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;breast&#x20;cancer&#x20;in&#x20;February&#x20;and&#x20;began&#x20;radiation&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;May&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;finished&#x20;her&#x20;radiation&#x20;treatment&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Harris&#x20;Health&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who completed radiation for breast cancer rings ‘cancer-free bell' so hard she breaks it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grill-catches-on-fire-spreads-to-home-in-stearns-county-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/firee_1563325314891_7527905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Stearns&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grill catches on fire, spreads to home in Stearns County, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 