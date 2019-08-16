Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation have a love-hate relationship with town hall meetings, where they risk coming face-to-face with angry voters and challenging questions in a potentially embarrassing public setting.

Since the start of the new congressional term in January, four members of Congress from Minnesota have held at least five in-person town halls in their home districts, led by Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer with nine.

A fellow Republican, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, hasn't held any in-person town halls, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's office was unable to say an exact number of town halls Omar has conducted.