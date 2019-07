- A Delta pilot was arrested under suspicion of being impaired Tuesday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The pilot, a 37-year-old man, was set to fly to San Diego on Delta flight 1728.

According to the police report, Airport Police and TSA were conducting additional screening at the Known Crew Member entrance when they came across a subject who left the screening line around 11 a.m.

He was later found to have an alcoholic container, and police suspected he was impaired.

The suspect was booked and released pending charges.

All passengers were removed from the flight briefly, but the flight left as scheduled without him at 12:23 p.m.

Delta Airlines released the following statement about the incident:

Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.