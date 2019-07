- Strong winds caused a semi-truck rollover Saturday morning in southwest Minnesota, Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Troopers say the truck, a Freightliner driven by a 44-year-old man from New York, was headed westbound on Highway 60 just east of Heron Lake in the Weimer Township when the winds hit.

The strong gusts pushed the semi into the median where it rolled onto its side.

The driver along with a passenger, a 26-year-old man from New York, were taken to Sanford Worthington Medical Center but are expected to survive.