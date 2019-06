- A 7-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Saturday near Red Wing, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi tractor and trailer was heading south on Highway 61 when the driver "became distracted," lost control and rolled the semi.

The driver's 7-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger are both from Brandon, Florida.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts.