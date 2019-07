Army veteran and Mankato native Derek Dosedel wasn't in a good place after being medically retired in 2015 following 14 years of military duties.

He had done five tours in the war between Iraq and Afghanistan, and is one of many service members who come home struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For many, serving the country and putting their lives on the line for our freedom is too much to overcome mentally.

An estimated 22 veterans per day commit suicide, and it's the mission of K9s for Warriors to prevent that. The organization donates service dogs to military veterans having a tough time. Dosedel said it himself on Friday at the Polaris Military Outpost tent just off the No. 17 tee at the 3M Open: "I don't know if I'd still be here today if it wasn't for him. There's not a day that goes by where he doesn't make me smile or laugh."