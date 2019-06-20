< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A former pro soccer player and St. Paul native is making his mark in the community.</p> <p>This week, the Toney Sanneh Foundation is kicking off a summer of pro sports camps for children between the ages of 6 and 12.</p> <p>The best part? It’s all free.</p> <p>At Donaldson Park in Richfield, St. Paul native and retired professional soccer player Tony Sanneh hosted the first of dozens of pro sports youth camps throughout the Twin Cities metro area this summer.</p> <p>The camps are spearheaded by the Sanneh Foundation.</p> <p>“We offer soccer camps, basketball camps, football camps, ice skating camps and baseball camps,” Sanneh said. “They’re all 100 percent free.”</p> <p>The programs focus on more than just the fundamentals of the game. They aim to bridge communities and empower youth.</p> <p>“We’re basically building the building blocks of social and emotional outcomes so kids are successful in life,” Sanneh added.</p> <p>With partnerships to Minnesota’s professional sports teams like the Twins and Vikings, the kids are learning from some of the best.</p> <p>“I grew up just like these kids,” said Mitch Creek, of the Timberwolves.</p> <p>Creek says volunteering is a win-win for him.</p> <p>“Some people don’t get the advantage to have all of these luxuries so it’s nice come out and give back to the community,” Creek added.</p> <p>“Well, I set out a couple of goals in my life and one of them was to play in the World Cup and the second was to come back and use what God had given me to give back to my community,” Sanneh said.</p> <p>Since relaunching his foundation more than 15 years ago, Sanneh continues to expand his reach, aiming to make a difference one child at a time.</p> <p>“I go to bed smiling every day when I think of the faces, but I wake up in a storm of things to do and that keeps me motivated and keeps me going,” Sanneh said.</p> <p>This year, the organization expects to provide over 6,000 children with a week of free camp. Young adults with disabilities are getting the chance to join the force. The Orono Police Department is the second in the state to offer a program designed to help with their transition from high school into the real world. The national program was first adopted in Minnesota by the Wyoming Police Department. Now, the Orono Police Department is following suit, welcoming its first class of cadets with special needs.</p><p>The cadets will help out wherever there's a job to be done, from vacuuming squad cars to sweeping the floors and everything in between. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sun Country Airlines loses golfer's clubs on way to Women's PGA Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The LPGA is in full swing at Hazeltine this week, but for one golfer, the trip hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.</p><p>Ashley Grier, an assistant pro from Overbrook Golf Club, which is located outside of Philadelphia, arrived to the Twin Cities on Monday. When she got off her Sun Country flight, however, she discovered not all of her belongings made the trip. </p><p>"I was excited to get out here, get some practice in and unfortunately, the airline couldn't find my clubs," said Grier. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bicyclist struck and killed by Northstar train in Coon Rapids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person is dead after being struck by a northbound Northstar train in Coon Rapids, Minn. Thursday.</p><p>According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the person's body was found at 3050 Northdale Boulevard NW.</p><p>Fridley Police assisted in the investigation and were able to find the crash site on the tracks south of Osborne Rd. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-program-in-orono-pairs-police-with-cadets-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/9P%20-%20ORONO%20SPECIAL%20NEEDS%20CADETS_00.01.11.21_1561077129043.png_7427641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P - ORONO SPECIAL NEEDS CADETS_00.01.11.21_1561077129043.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-images'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New program in Orono pairs police with cadets with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-native-former-pro-soccer-player-hosting-free-sports-camps-for-twin-cities-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Basketball camp Sanneh Foundation"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul native, former pro soccer player hosting free sports camps for Twin Cities kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/confirmed-tornado-spotted-in-redwood-falls-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: JT Morin" title="64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tornado spotted near Redwood Falls, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/chad-greenway-hosts-12th-annual-day-to-reach-football-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20GREENWAY%20FB%20CAMP%20SURPRISE_00.00.01.29_1561069950028.png_7427157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chad Greenway"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chad Greenway hosts 12th annual 'Day to REACH' football camp</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 