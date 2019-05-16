< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. St. Paul men honored for heroic rescue of man whose house exploded St. Paul men honored for heroic rescue of man whose house exploded May 16 2019 07:48PM CDT ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Two St. Paul men are being hailed heroes after saving a man from a burning home in April.</p><p>Thursday morning, Paul Warner and Isreal Melendez were both presented with the Civilian Letter of Commendation by the St. Paul Police Department.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-fire-department-wants-to-honor-home-explosion-rescuers-but-they-have-not-come-forward">When their neighbor’s home exploded last month, the two men sprang into action.</a></p><p>Before fire crews arrived, Paul and Isreal broke out a window and pulled a man from the burning home located near the intersection of Baker Street and Hall Avenue.</p><p>The elderly man who lived in the home was injured, but survived the blast and fire.</p><p>Fire and city officials called the two men heroes at a ceremony Thursday.</p><p>“Our emergency responders are the people who when everyone else is running away from a scary situation, a threat, they are the ones who run into it. Well, it’s very infrequently that we find civilians who are running into it. And that’s what you did. And because of that, a man’s life was saved and possibly many other lives were saved, so we are deeply grateful,” said St. Paul City Councilor Rebecca Noecker.</p><p>Speaking before the crowd, Paul Warner said Thursday that he just reacted in the moment.</p><p>The man who was rescued, Michael “Sarge” Schultz, spent time in the burn until and at last check was staying at a long-term care facility.</p><p>The cause of the explosion is unclear. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/car-crashes-into-lake-street-bus-shelter-1-in-critical-condition" title="Car crashes into Lake Street bus shelter, 1 in critical condition" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Car_crashes_into_Lake_Street_bus_shelter_0_7289620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A car hit a bus shelter with two people inside, critically injuring one of them Sunday night, according to Metro Transit Police." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Car crashes into Lake Street bus shelter, 1 in critical condition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A car hit a bus shelter with two people inside, critically injuring one of them Sunday night, according to Metro Transit Police.</p><p>Police say the incident happened after 8:30 p.m. when a westbound SUV on Lake Street hit the shelter at 22nd Street.</p><p>Both people inside the shelter were taken to HCMC where one of them is in critical condition. The passenger of the car was also taken to HCMC with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-the-wall-the-stories-of-the-2018-minneapolis-homeless-camp-premieres-to-sellout-crowd" title="'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/_The_Wall__The_Stories_of_the_2018_Minne_0_7289811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The premier of a new documentary shows how the tent city homeless problem became a struggle in Minneapolis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The premier of a new documentary shows how the tent city homeless problem became a struggle in Minneapolis.</p><p>“The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp” played to a sold out crowd at the MSP Film Society’s St. Anthony Main Theater.</p><p>The mood was somber and there were a lot of emotions during the screening, including one of the main people the filmmaker followed, who said it was difficult to watch himself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/last-harvest-small-farms-wonder-if-this-year-could-be-the-last" title="Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Last_harvest__Small_farms_wonder_if_this_0_7289614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Small Minnesota farmers are trying to hang onto to their livelihoods, but it feels like economics, overproduction, politics, and even the weather, are all conspiring against them.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 01:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Small Minnesota farmers are trying to hang onto to their livelihoods, but it feels like economics, overproduction, politics, and even the weather, are all conspiring against them. </p><p>With four years of low milk and crop prices, plus the ongoing trade dispute with China, and a wet planting season, it is harder than ever to cling to the edge.</p><p>Millennial Mark Berg knows the struggles all too well as he has chosen to stay and work on his parents small dairy farm in southern Minnesota near the town of Pine Island. </p> </div> <div Featured Videos class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Bus%20shelter%20crash%20formatted_1558322188046.jpg_7289727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bus shelter crash formatted"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Car crashes into Lake Street bus shelter, 1 in critical condition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-the-wall-the-stories-of-the-2018-minneapolis-homeless-camp-premieres-to-sellout-crowd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Watching the documenary"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/last-harvest-small-farms-wonder-if-this-year-could-be-the-last"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Farm formatted"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wet-weekend-washout-dampens-twin-cities-events"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dreary rainy minneapolis"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wet weekend washout dampens Twin Cities events</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20HOMELESS%20DOCUMENTARY_00.00.10.22_1558320666100.png_7289718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'The Wall: The Stories of the 2018 Minneapolis Homeless Camp' premieres to sellout crowd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/last-harvest-small-farms-wonder-if-this-year-could-be-the-last" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/Farm%20formatted_1558291758069.jpg_7288662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Last harvest: Small farms wonder if this year could be the last</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wet-weekend-washout-dampens-twin-cities-events" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/9%20P%20-%20WX%20AND%20WEEKEND%20EVENTS_00.00.53.14_1558319198384.png_7289705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wet weekend washout dampens Twin Cities events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/minneapolis-ncaa-softball-regional-suspended-games-to-resume-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/15/GOPHER%20SOFTBALL%20PREPS%20hobie%20pkg.mp4_00.01.29.08_1526438712111.png_5509591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis NCAA Softball Regional suspended, games to resume Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-mankato-linebacker-isaac-kolstad-defying-the-odds-on-the-road-to-recovery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/19/1502C1.MXF_00.55.11.06_1558306047415_7289158_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w,  