St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash" data-title="St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/st-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash" addthis:title="St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414532320.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414532320");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414532320_414264185_156018"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414532320_414264185_156018";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414264185","video":"577268","title":"source%3A%20Peter%20Bagasol","caption":"%3Cp%3E%3Cspan%20class%3D%22wsc-grammar-problem%22%20data-grammar-phrase%3D%22source%22%20data-grammar-rule%3D%22UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START%22%20data-wsc-lang%3D%22en_US%22%3Esource%3C%2Fspan%3E%3A%20Peter%20%3Cspan%20class%3D%22wsc-spelling-problem%22%20data-spelling-word%3D%22Bagasol%22%20data-wsc-lang%3D%22en_US%22%3EBagasol%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F22%2FOahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F22%2FOahu_plane_crash_577268_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655833421%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DtuF11qL0UNp-XNBxvmwdIBThp3I","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fst-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 07:36AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414532320_414264185_156018",video:"577268",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253E%253Cspan%2520class%253D%2522wsc-grammar-problem%2522%2520data-grammar-phrase%253D%2522source%2522%2520data-grammar-rule%253D%2522UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START%2522%2520data-wsc-lang%253D%2522en_US%2522%253Esource%253C%252Fspan%253E%253A%2520Peter%2520%253Cspan%2520class%253D%2522wsc-spelling-problem%2522%2520data-spelling-word%253D%2522Bagasol%2522%2520data-wsc-lang%253D%2522en_US%2522%253EBagasol%253C%252Fspan%253E%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_577268_1800.mp4?Expires=1655833421&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=tuF11qL0UNp-XNBxvmwdIBThp3I",eventLabel:"source%3A%20Peter%20Bagasol-414264185",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fst-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 24 2019 08:38PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 07:36AM CDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 08:41PM CDT data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414532320-414264170" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" HONOLULU (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man is among the 11 victims of a skydiving plane crash that occurred in Hawaii Friday.

Nikolas Glebov, 28, of St. Paul was on the Beechcraft King Air plane that crashed and burned on Oahu's north shore Friday evening after it appeared to turn back after takeoff.

The plane left a smoky wreckage near Dillingham Airfield, which is a one-runway seaside airfield.

The flight was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center skydiving company.

There are four other victims of the crash that have yet to be confirmed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. href="http://www.fox9.com/news/skydiving-plane-in-hawaii-crash-that-killed-11-had-scary-2016-mishap-in-nor-cal">that occurred in Hawaii Friday</a>.</p><p>Nikolas Glebov, 28, of St. Paul was on the Beechcraft King Air plane that crashed and burned on Oahu’s north shore Friday evening after it appeared to turn back after takeoff.</p><p>The plane left a smoky wreckage near Dillingham Airfield, which is a one-runway seaside airfield.</p><p>The flight was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center skydiving company.</p><p>There are four other victims of the crash that have yet to be confirmed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner.</p><p>The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash. </p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/waconia-high-school-marching-band-director-up-for-grammy-music-educator-award" title="Waconia High School marching band director up for Grammy Music Educator Award" data-articleId="414539642" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/9%20P%20-%20WACONIA%20MUSIC%20TEACHER_00.00.47.27_1561429051185.png_7439927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/9%20P%20-%20WACONIA%20MUSIC%20TEACHER_00.00.47.27_1561429051185.png_7439927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/9%20P%20-%20WACONIA%20MUSIC%20TEACHER_00.00.47.27_1561429051185.png_7439927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/9%20P%20-%20WACONIA%20MUSIC%20TEACHER_00.00.47.27_1561429051185.png_7439927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/9%20P%20-%20WACONIA%20MUSIC%20TEACHER_00.00.47.27_1561429051185.png_7439927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Waconia High School marching band director up for Grammy Music Educator Award</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the Waconia High School band director, John Pohland marches to the beat of his own drum, but now he is in the running for one of the music industry's highest awards.</p><p>"For me, it was an honor to be nominated by my students,” said Pohland. “They are the ones I work with everyday so to be nominated by them, I just thought, 'Wow.'"</p><p>After teaching band at Waconia High School for the last 12 years, Pohland doesn't like to toot his own horn. In March, he learned one of his students nominated him for the Music Educator Award for the 2020 Grammys. The award goes to teachers who have made a significant contribution to the field of music education and are committed to keeping the subject in schools. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/citing-massive-wakes-chanhassen-residents-seek-restrictions-on-special-boats" title="Citing massive wakes, Chanhassen residents seek restrictions on special boats" data-articleId="414532923" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Citing massive wakes, Chanhassen residents seek restrictions on special boats</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota DNR says they are getting a growing number of complaints over the massive wakes special boats are creating on Lake Minnetonka and other lakes.</p><p>On Monday, Chanhassen residents took the issue to city hall.</p><p>“This is not caused by nature; this is manmade damage,” said resident Donna Burt. “We’ve seen the swimmers get knocked over, we’ve been knocked off the dock and bruised.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/missing-university-of-utah-student-was-last-seen-meeting-someone-at-park-at-3-am-police-say" title="Missing University of Utah student was last seen meeting someone at park at 3 a.m., police say" data-articleId="414518547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Search_underway_for_Utah_college_student_0_7438755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Search_underway_for_Utah_college_student_0_7438755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Search_underway_for_Utah_college_student_0_7438755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Search_underway_for_Utah_college_student_0_7438755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Search_underway_for_Utah_college_student_0_7438755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The 23-year-old texted her parents around 2 a.m. that she had arrived to the Salt Lake City airport. She then ordered a Lyft to a park and was dropped off just before 3 a.m., police said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing University of Utah student was last seen meeting someone at park at 3 a.m., police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A University of Utah student missing for more than a week was last seen being dropped off at a park to meet an unknown person at 3 a.m., authorities said Monday.</p><p>Mackenzie Lueck, 23, arrived June 17 to Salt Lake City International Airport after going home to Southern California for a funeral, said Salt Lake City assistant police chief Tim Doubt during a news conference.</p><p>Lueck texted her parents around 2 a.m. that she had arrived. She then ordered a Lyft from the airport to a park in a Salt Lake City suburb and was dropped off just before 3 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/citing-massive-wakes-chanhassen-residents-seek-restrictions-on-special-boats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wake Surfing Concerns RAW TEASE VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Citing massive wakes, Chanhassen residents seek restrictions on special boats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Oahu_plane_crash_0_20190622174342-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-university-of-utah-student-was-last-seen-meeting-someone-at-park-at-3-am-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mackenzie Lueck, 23, was last seen more than a week ago after being dropped off at a park to meet an unknown person at 3 a.m., police said. (Photo credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="Mackenzie Lueck_1561418798212.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing University of Utah student was last seen meeting someone at park at 3 a.m., police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P DRUGGED DOMINICAN REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort</h3> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/citing-massive-wakes-chanhassen-residents-seek-restrictions-on-special-boats" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Citing massive wakes, Chanhassen residents seek restrictions on special boats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/for-twins-latest-stretch-no-reason-to-panic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jorge&#x20;Polanco&#x20;&#x23;11&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;steps&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;bag&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;gets&#x20;the&#x20;force&#x20;out&#x20;on&#x20;Cheslor&#x20;Cuthbert&#x20;&#x23;19&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x20;Royals&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;at&#x20;Kauffman&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ed&#x20;Zurga&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-university-of-utah-student-was-last-seen-meeting-someone-at-park-at-3-am-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mackenzie&#x20;Lueck&#x2c;&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;last&#x20;seen&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;week&#x20;ago&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;dropped&#x20;off&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;park&#x20;to&#x20;meet&#x20;an&#x20;unknown&#x20;person&#x20;at&#x20;3&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Salt&#x20;Lake&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing University of Utah student was last seen meeting someone at park at 3 a.m., police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-senator-survives-boat-crash-by-diving-into-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former senator survives boat crash by diving into lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> 