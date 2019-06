- A St. Paul man is among the 11 victims of a skydiving plane crash that occurred in Hawaii Friday.

Nikolas Glebov, 28, of St. Paul was on the Beechcraft King Air plane that crashed and burned on Oahu’s north shore Friday evening after it appeared to turn back after takeoff.

The plane left a smoky wreckage near Dillingham Airfield, which is a one-runway seaside airfield.

The flight was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center skydiving company.

There are four other victims of the crash that have yet to be confirmed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.