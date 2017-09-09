SOURCES: MPD officer arrested for criminal sexual conduct

- A Minneapolis police officer was arrested on Friday for suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, Minneapolis Police Department sources confirmed for Fox 9.

According to Bloomington Police Department, officers arrested David Edward Campbell, 59, on suspicion of third degree criminal sexual assault as he left a hotel around 6 p.m.

MPD sources told Fox 9 that the case involves sex with a minor.

According to a release, Bloomington police said Campbell has no permanent address. MPD sources say he is a current officer assigned to patrol.

According to Bloomington police, Campbell is being held on probable cause at the Bloomington jail. The case is under investigation.

Fox 9 reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department, who would not confirm or deny until Monday whether Campbell is with the department.