- A little more than five months ago, temperatures were frigid across the Midwest including the Twin Cities metro. With wind chills temperatures of nearly 60 below, it wasn't pleasant if you had to head outdoors.

Fast forward to Sunday, "feels like" temperatures were climbing into the triple digits as sticky, warm weather swept through the region.

"Definitely really hot," said soccer coach Martin Garcia, "really hot weekend."

Players at the Target USA Cup International Soccer Tournament were among the many feeling the effects of this heat. "I try to take in at least a gallon of water before and after games," said soccer player Michael Doshan.

Over the course of the last 166 days our “feels like” temperature has swung roughly 155 degrees -- quite the opposite in our state of extremes. And for the second weekend this summer, heat indices were reaching triple digits. But much like our subzero temperatures, the hot and humid weather is not keeping people from getting outside.

Just like our winters, summer comes with challenges of its own. But it's Minnesota, you just have to roll with the weather punches.