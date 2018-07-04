Seven Corners shooting victim identified as 18-year-old teen

- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday’s Seven Corners neighborhood shooting — 18-year-old Darrah Ashar Host of St. Louis Park.

“It’s really sad that this young man coming out to have fun at a concert, leaving, from what I’ve heard, his beautiful home, to come down here and be killed in a place that was unlicensed,” said K.G. Wilson, a Minneapolis peace activist.

When Wilson learned Host was the teen who was shot outside of Ruby Lounge early Tuesday morning– the peace activist stopped by the now closed venue to reflect.

“I don’t get time to heal from the last heartbreak because here we go again,” said Wilson.

Host later died at Hennepin Healthcare. His homicide marked the second death near the University of Minnesota this week.

“They’re both in two night’s time in walking distance of where I live, it’s disturbing,” said Roxie Hudak, a concerned resident.

For Hudak, the Seven Corners neighborhood is home. She also admits the incidents have cast a shadow over her holiday.

“It makes me feel very sad that people will resort to violence to try to resolve any differences they have,” said Hudak.

Wilson worries, unchecked, the act will only spark more crime.

“There’s people probably riding around right now looking for somebody to shoot because they’re angry they’re hurt, and most of them are probably self-medicating themselves with as much drugs and alcohol as they can so that they can become a monster. You follow me?” said Wilson.

So far, no arrests have been made in Host’s shooting death. Meanwhile, both Wilson and Hudak urge the person responsible to do the right thing.

“You should turn yourself in,” said Wilson. “My mom told me something years ago, if you face it, God will fix it.

“The bottom line is someone is dead as a result of a very sick person who had a gun full of bullets,” said Hudak.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.