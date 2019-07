- A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday with stealing nine boxes of insulin from a clinic in St. Louis Park, Minnesota where he worked as a security officer.

Bradley Stockert, 44, was charged on July 19 with a single count of theft.

According to the charges, officials at the Park Nicollet Clinic noticed that since March, there had been several incidents of insulin going missing. They installed a security camera inside the room where the medication was kept, but did not tell anyone it was there.

On June 24, officials checked the inventory in the room and noticed several boxes of insulin were missing. They reviewed the security camera footage and saw Stockert entering the locked room the day before and removing several boxes of insulin from the refrigerator.

Stockert is accused of stealing five boxes of Lantus Insulin Pens and four boxes of Humalog KwikPens, totaling over $4,300.

Stockert was charged by summons. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Aug. 20.