- Another highway closure this weekend is going to make travel tough for some drivers in the Twin Cities.

MnDOT plans to close I-35W between Highway 62 and I-94 in both directions starting Friday, June 28 at 10 p.m. until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The closure is part of the ongoing construction project for the highway. Last weekend, crews shut down I-35W between I-94 and Highway 280 to tear down a pedestrian bridge.

Along with that closure, Lake Street between First Avenue and Third Avenue will also close starting Friday night through early Monday morning.

Highway 12 at the Central Avenue Bridge is also scheduled to close Friday. However, that project will keep the roadway shut down for four months.

For further updates, you can check the 511 website.