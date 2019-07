- A body has been found as crew searched for a tuber reported missing along the Crow River on Saturday, the Wright County Sheriff's Office reports.

Crews had been searching for a missing man who was tubing with friends from Hanover, Minnesota towards Dayton. While they were on the river, deputies say the man hit a tree and flipped over in his tube and went into the water just before 5 p.m.

The man was last seen about a quarter-mile south of 36th Circle NE in St. Michael.

Deputies launched a search Saturday afternoon until a body was discovered later in the night.

Saturday evening, deputies identified the body as Andrew Urbanski, age 64, of Maplewood, Minnesota.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputies say.

Along with the sheriff's office, the St. Michael and Dayton fire departments along with the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped in the search.