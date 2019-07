- Officials are searching for a missing boy who was last seen in the river at Rapidan County Park in southern Minnesota.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:49 p.m. Saturday, officials were dispatched to a missing 11-year-old boy who was swimming in the river with other children and is believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current.

Officials searched the area until sunset and resumed searching Sunday morning. The park is closed while the search continues.