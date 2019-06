- Sarah Burnham was the last player to make the field of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Now, the Minnesota native will be playing the weekend at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The Maple Grove native shot a 1-under par 71 Friday to finish at 5-over par after 36 holes. The top 70 players and ties advance to weekend play, and her 149 score put her in a tie for 68th, just below the cut line.

After starting with a double bogey six on the first hole bright and early Thursday morning, Burnham has played the last 35 holes in 3-over par. Burnham had a colorful scorecard Friday, starting on the 10th tee at Hazeltine. Her first nine featured birdies at No. 11, No. 15 and No. 17. She had bogeys at No. 12, No. 13 and No. 18 and two pars to finish an eventful first nine at even par 36.

That’s after firing a 4-over par 40 on the same side on Thursday.

Her back nine Friday, which was the first nine at Hazeltine, was far more steady. She had eight pars and a birdie at the par-5 third hole. She finished with a 1-under par 35 on the side to shoot 71 for the day.

Burnham recovered for a solid second round after recording three double bogeys in her opening round on Thursday. She’s tied with 14 other players at 5-over par. She said earlier in the week her goal for the tournament was to make the weekend.

Notable names to miss the cut line include Karrie Webb, Morgan Pressel, Brooke Henderson, Hee Young Park, Paula Creamer, Stacey Lewis and Michell Wie, who was visibly frustrated after a 12-over par 84 on Thursday.

Play resumes Saturday and Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.