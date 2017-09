A rush hour crash stopped traffic on Highway 169 northbound near Rockford Road following a multiple-car crash at roughly 5:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MNDOT advises motorists to use an alternative route until at least 8:30 p.m.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident, with several secondary crashes occurring in the wake of the first.