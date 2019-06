- A couple from Richfield, Minnesota received a full-size replica of the Iron Throne from HBO's "Game of Thrones" series Tuesday.

The two won the throne in a contest through AT&T. The throne is a full-size replica of the show’s iconic Iron Throne, and is over 7 feet high and weighs 310 pounds.

Ken and Gail Janes, a retired couple in Richfield, entered a national contest and won!

"When they first told me I won the contest, I thought I won a t-shirt or something," Gail Janes said.

Janes said they plan on keeping the throne secured in their backyard permanently, protecting it from the elements even when "Winter is coming."