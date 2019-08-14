< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423863362" data-article-version="1.0">Residents raise parking concerns about Uptown Mall renovation proposal</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Residents raise parking concerns about Uptown Mall renovation proposal&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/residents-raise-parking-concerns-about-uptown-mall-renovation-proposal" data-title="Residents raise parking concerns about Uptown Mall renovation proposal" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/residents-raise-parking-concerns-about-uptown-mall-renovation-proposal" addthis:title="Residents raise parking concerns about Uptown Mall renovation proposal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423863362.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423863362");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423863362_423879522_196996"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423863362_423879522_196996";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423879522","video":"594888","title":"Residents%20raise%20parking%20concerns%20about%20Uptown%20Mall%20renovation%20proposal","caption":"Some%20possible%20changes%20could%20be%20coming%20to%20an%20age-old%20part%20of%20Uptown%20Minneapolis.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FResidents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FResidents_raise_parking_concerns_about_Uptown_Ma_594888_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660444961%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBxzDjMBXfAvpz1RnsTExj8R8dGo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fresidents-raise-parking-concerns-about-uptown-mall-renovation-proposal"}},"createDate":"Aug 14 2019 09:42PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423863362_423879522_196996",video:"594888",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_U_0_7593700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Some%2520possible%2520changes%2520could%2520be%2520coming%2520to%2520an%2520age-old%2520part%2520of%2520Uptown%2520Minneapolis.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/14/Residents_raise_parking_concerns_about_Uptown_Ma_594888_1800.mp4?Expires=1660444961&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=BxzDjMBXfAvpz1RnsTExj8R8dGo",eventLabel:"Residents%20raise%20parking%20concerns%20about%20Uptown%20Mall%20renovation%20proposal-423879522",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fresidents-raise-parking-concerns-about-uptown-mall-renovation-proposal"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/residents-raise-parking-concerns-about-uptown-mall-renovation-proposal">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:48PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423863362"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:42PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:04PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A proposal to change Uptown Mall has some residents who park near there concerned.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A proposal to change Uptown Mall has some residents who park near there concerned. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423863362-423867202" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/489UK3KM.MXF_04.37.00.21_1565834830282_7593295_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A proposal to change Uptown Mall has some residents who park near there concerned.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A proposal to change Uptown Mall has some residents who park near there concerned. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423863362" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Some possible changes could be coming to an age-old part of Uptown Minneapolis.</p><p>Plans from the Park Board could potentially reduce the amount of parking on part of the plaza. </p><p>Parking is always an issue in Uptown, but some residents are worried it could get worse under the new proposal.</p><p>For more than a century, the Uptown Mall has been a shady oasis in one of the most densely-populated neighborhoods in the city.</p><p>Some neighbors worry possible changes to the park could cause it to lose its character.</p><p>“This is like going to St. Anthony Main and ripping up all the bricks,” said Uptown resident Steven Taylor. “Uptown doesn’t want that.”</p><p>Last spring, the Park Board released a new design to update the median between Hennepin Avenue and East lake of the Isles Parkway that would include a new plaza and play area by the Walker Library, a connection to the Midtown Greenway and community and rain gardens.</p><p>Park Board officials say a Community Advisory Committee is also considering getting rid of the streets in the two blocks closest to Lake of the Isles and turning them into green space for multi-use fields and a sand volleyball court.</p><p>“It was quite shocking for the community to hear about,” said East Isles Residents Assocation Ellen Van Iwaarden.</p><p>The East Isles Residents Association says neighbors are split on the possible plans for the park.</p><p>“There are some people who are absolutely for it, who think we shouldn’t be designing our parks around cars,” Van Iwaarden said. “But there are many who live in the apartments and park there.”</p><p>Nobody wants to tarnish one of the city’s hidden gems.</p><p>“I’m not opposed to getting rid of parking for the right reasons,” Taylor said. “I don’t think volleyball courts is the right reasons.”</p><p>For more information about the project, visit the <a href="http://www.minneapolisparks.org/sw">Minneapolis Parks website here</a>. </p><p>To give your feedback, <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SW_revised_concepts">visit this survey</a>. </p><p>For information about the upcoming meeting, <a href="https://www.minneapolisparks.org/project_updates/southwest-parks-plan-update-three-meetings-scheduled-in-august-recap-from-previous-meeting/">visit this site.</a> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/former-argosy-students-celebrate-graduation-from-dental-hygiene-school" title="Former Argosy students celebrate graduation from dental hygiene school" data-articleId="423866534" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Argosy_students_celebrate_graduat_0_7593546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Erin Jones and 34 other former Argosy University students, graduation from dental hygiene college almost didn’t happen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Argosy students celebrate graduation from dental hygiene school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Erin Jones and 34 other former Argosy University students, graduation from dental hygiene college almost didn't happen.</p><p>"I'm a mom, a new wife, and now I can officially say, a dental hygienist," began Jones from the podium inside a Century College auditorium. </p><p>After Argosy abruptly closed in March, the seniors fought tooth and nail to transfer their credits to another school. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mosquitoes-test-positive-for-west-nile-in-hennepin-and-ramsey-counties" title="Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Hennepin and Ramsey counties" data-articleId="423864932" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Hennepin and Ramsey counties</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two pools of mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Twin Cities Metro, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District reports.</p><p>The two positive tests, one in a pool of mosquitoes in Hennepin County and another in Ramsey County, were recorded recently -- the first of 2019.</p><p>However, the district says, with the new tests, they've had only two positive tests in 496 samples this year. In 2018, at this time, there had been 57 positive tests in 600 samples.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>University of Minnesota receives $20 million for sustainable plastics research</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Hannah Flood, FOX 9 </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:43PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Researchers at the University of Minnesota received a grant to continue researching methods to turn agricultural products, like corn and soybeans, into sustainable plastics. </p><p>Professor Marc Hillmyer and his team of researchers are studying polymers or, the molecules that make up plastics, to find ways to use organic material to make biodegradable or more sustainably recyclable plastics. </p><p>Currently, most plastics are made with fossil fuels and can take hundreds of years to degrade. 