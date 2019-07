- State health officials are investigating multiple reports of illness possibly associated with the "Big Island" area of Lake Minnetonka over the 4th of July.

According to Hennepin County Public Health officials, experts are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to determine the type of illness. No source has been identified at this time.

Those who are sick have reported symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting. Officials are testing fecal matter from those affected in order to determine if the illness is foodborne, water-borne, or something unrelated.

If you have experienced recent vomiting and/or diarrhea and were in that area around the July 4th, please call the disease investigation phone number to report symptoms at 612-543-5230.