A veteran was reunited with his companion dog after it was taken outside a Cub Foods store in Burnsville, Minnesota.

According to officials, Steven Berendt, a disabled veteran, was shopping at Cub Foods at about 1 p.m. Sunday. He wasn't allowed to bring his dog Henry inside, so he left his dog in front of the store for a short period of time.

"I went to Cub and I tied him up on one of the planter things, and I went inside to get my food. When I came out, he was gone," he said.