- Supporters of former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor are holding a rally at the Hennepin County Government Center, where he is scheduled to be sentencing Friday in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

In a statement, an organizer for Thursday's rally said the event is "a grassroots effort to seek justice for all citizens."

In April, a jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Damond in July of 2017. Damond had called police to report a possible sexual assault. The shooting happened when Damond approached the police squad car on the driver's side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, shot Damond. She was unarmed.

During the trial, Noor repeatedly testified he "had to make a split-second decision to protect [his] partner.”

According to sentencing guidelines, Noor faces up to 15 years in prison. His defense team is fighting for a shorter sentence and filed 44 letters written in support of Noor to the court.