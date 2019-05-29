< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409650545" data-article-version="1.0">Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409650545"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:12PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Blume\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409650545" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Following a series of assaults, staff at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center argue the state-run facility serving the mentally ill is just too dangerous. In addition to a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility">follow-up story Wednesday</a>, FOX 9 also spoke to officials with the Department of Human Services. </p><p><strong>Q: Has there been any documented assaults on staff at AMRTC this month? Could you please provide any stats gathered since 1/1/2019?</strong><br /> <em>From January through May 29, 2019, there have been 28 OSHA recordable staff injuries due to patient aggression</em>.</p><p><strong>Q: Is the agency concerned about current safety conditions there? </strong><br /> <em>Because patients at AMRTC have highly complex mental illnesses that can result in volatile behavior, safety is always our top priority, and<a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/nurse-seriously-injured-in-patient-assault-at-anoka-metro-treatment-regional-center"> assaults on staff at DHS facilities</a> are deeply concerning. </em></p><p><em>Staff review high-risk patients multiple times a day and try to anticipate problems. The hospital has implemented many safeguards and administration reviews incidents to see if there are new measures that should be taken to ensure the safety of staff and patients.</em></p><p><em>We are listening carefully to staff and union representatives to determine how to best address the safety concerns they’ve raised.</em></p><p><strong>Q: What are the current staffing levels and is DHS concerned about long hours staff are being asked to work?</strong><br /> <em>The staffing level at AMRTC is determined and adjusted according to patient need. </em></p><p><em>To comply with state and federal regulations surrounding standards of care, staff continuously evaluate the medical conditions and behaviors of individual patients, their interactions with other patients and the group dynamic in the hospital. This is done at least every four hours, and often more frequently. Staff numbers and skill mix are adjusted to meet the needs.</em></p><p><em>As of May 23, there 414 full-time equivalent staff at AMRTC. Of those, 254 are nurses and others who work directly with patients.</em></p><p><em>Increased admissions of patients who have severe conditions and challenging behaviors have resulted in increased overtime for staff. That has been necessary to provide appropriate patient care.</em></p><p><em>We’re always concerned about burnout, and we want our staff to be happy, health and safe. We have discussed the concerns about overtime with staff and labor representatives and are working to address the problem. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/coffee-shop-workers-help-police-pull-ducklings-from-drain-in-ramsey-minn" title="Coffee shop workers help police pull ducklings from drain in Ramsey, Minn" > data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coffee shop workers help police pull ducklings from drain in Ramsey, Minn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police, city workers and coffee shop employees in Ramsey helped get ducklings out a storm drain and back with their mother on Tuesday.</p><p>Ramsey police shared photos from the rescue on Wednesday.</p><p>Officers say they were called to the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW for the report of the ducklings stuck in the drain. They say officers teamed up with Ramsey Public Works employees and workers from the Caribou Coffee in a nearby plaza to get the little ones out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" title="Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Top_Minnesota_child_care_investigator_on_0_7325847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Top_Minnesota_child_care_investigator_on_0_7325847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Top_Minnesota_child_care_investigator_on_0_7325847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Top_Minnesota_child_care_investigator_on_0_7325847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Top_Minnesota_child_care_investigator_on_0_7325847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than two months after being forced off the job, Minnesota’s top investigator of child care fraud remains in limbo – and she’s still getting paid." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than two months after being forced off the job, Minnesota’s top investigator of child care fraud remains in limbo – and she’s still getting paid.</p><p>Inspector General Carolyn Ham has been on paid leave since March 18, when the state Department of Human Services started investigating what a spokeswoman would only refer to as an “active complaint” against Ham. The move came days after an audit revealed dysfunction within Ham’s investigative unit and an unknown amount of fraud in the state’s child care assistance program.</p><p>Ham has previously said the accusations against her are “completely without merit.” She makes $125,426 a year, according to a 2018 report of Minnesota state employee salaries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/upside-of-long-cold-spring-noticeable-lack-of-mosquitoes" title="Upside of long, cold spring? Noticeable lack of mosquitoes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Upside of long, cold spring? Noticeable lack of mosquitoes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tim Blotz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s a big benefit to this long, cold spring: No mosquitoes.</p><p>Unlike last year at this time, Minnesotans are not having to load up on the bug spray every time they step outside.</p><p>For the first time in recent memory, Minnesotans enjoyed Memorial Day weekend without a mosquito bite.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Human&#x20;Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/upside-of-long-cold-spring-noticeable-lack-of-mosquitoes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Upside of long, cold spring? Noticeable lack of mosquitoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/q-a-dept-of-human-services-responds-to-safety-concerns-at-anoka-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.44.22_1559167254779.png_7325300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Q&A: Dept. of Human Services responds to safety concerns at Anoka facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nurses-social-workers-push-for-stronger-security-at-anoka-treatment-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/5P%20-%20STAFFERS%20PROTEST%20AMRTC_00.00.08.10_1559166939416.png_7325639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Push for stronger security at Anoka treatment facility after two assaults by same patient</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chappy-s-golden-shores-license-revoked-following-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/07/chh_1557287440862_7234043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chappy's Golden Shores' license revoked following investigation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 