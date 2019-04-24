< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419235204-403067245" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he doesn't support his police chief's recommendation to hire 400 new police officers by 2025, saying a more limited number would be better.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said this week that Minneapolis needed 67 percent more street cops to police the increase in shootings, drug epidemics, homelessness and a rising city population. His suggestion fell flat with the City Council, and Frey said it wasn’t feasible.</p> <p>“We need more officers,” Frey said in an interview. “I will say, however, that due to budgetary constraints and several other priorities that obviously we have within the budget, we’re not going to be able to get to that number that he put out. So, to be clear, I’m for more officers, but not getting to that specific number.”</p> <p>Arradondo’s recommendation would bring the number of patrol officers to 1,000 – up from the current 600. The chief said his department did not have enough resources to respond to an average of three high-priority 911 calls per day over the past year.</p> <p>Many members of City Council responded in disbelief this week.</p> <p>“At approximately $150,000 per officer this would cost about $60 million annually above what the city already invests in MPD, not including settlements for police violence. In 2025, who will be able to afford to live in Minneapolis?” Council President Lisa Bender said on Twitter.</p> <p>“It’s an astonishingly large number,” said Councilman Andrew Johnson, who instead <a href="https://andrewjohnsonmpls.tumblr.com/post/186401877011/an-alternative-to-adding-400-additional-patrol" target="_blank"><strong>advocated</strong></a> that the city reduce its two-person patrols to a single person, to get more squad cars on the streets. </p> <p>Lt. Bob Kroll, who heads the police union, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p> <p>Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said she was surprised by Arradondo’s recommendation. Jenkins said she would keep an open mind, but said the existing police agencies in the city – MPD, University of Minnesota Police, and Metro Transit Police – first ought to improve their coordination.</p> <p>“A lot of my colleagues are really concerned about some of the ways that the police force has been patrolling our streets,” Jenkins said.</p> <p>Minneapolis falls below the midpoint of sworn strength when compared with 17 other cities with populations between 300,000 and 600,000 people, an analysis of FBI police employee data by <a href="https://www.governing.com/gov-data/safety-justice/police-officers-per-capita-rates-employment-for-city-departments.html" target="_blank"><strong>Governing Magazine indicates</strong></a>.</p> <p>Minneapolis had 20.3 officers per 10,000 residents in 2016. By comparison, St. Louis, Missouri had 38 officers and Milwaukee, Wisconsin had 31.5. Sacramento, California had the lowest number of officers among those cities analyzed: 13.2.</p> <p>When asked about skepticism among City Council members, Arradondo said he was focused on providing effective emergency response.</p> <p>“I understand there may be community members, elected officials who may feel indifferent about that, and I’m willing to have those conversations, but I have to be honest in terms of the public safety needs of our city,” he told reporters.</p> <p>When Frey proposes a city budget later this year, he’ll have to sell council members on the need for new officers.</p> <p>“I don’t have a clear recipe for any sorts of advocacy but what I can tell you is my position,” the mayor said. “And my position is that, in order to do the job of transformation of our police department, in order to ensure public safety and a just force, we do need to give the department the resources they need to do their jobs well.”</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409224" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/sen-klobuchar-to-face-off-with-sanders-warren-in-2nd-round-of-debates" title="Sen. Klobuchar to face off with Sanders, Warren in 2nd round of debates" data-articleId="419014993" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party&#39;s Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sen. Klobuchar to face off with Sanders, Warren in 2nd round of debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will face a stiffer set of competition later this month in the second set of debates for Democratic presidential candidates.</p><p>CNN announced Thursday plans for the second round that will take place over two nights, July 30 and 31, featuring ten candidates each night, all vying for a shot to take on President Trump in 2020.</p><p>Last month, Senator Klobuchar was featured on night one of the debates on NBC, along with a weaker group of candidates and only one frontrunner in Senator Elizabeth Warren.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/omar-amendment-would-raise-standards-for-adding-people-to-terrorist-watch-list" title="Omar amendment would raise standards for adding people to terrorist watch list" data-articleId="418726834" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/24/US%20House%20of%20Representatives_1490384867771_2933483_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Omar amendment would raise standards for adding people to terrorist watch list</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The House of Representatives has passed an amendment penned by Rep. Ilhan Omar that would increase the standards by which other countries can add people to the terrorist watch list.</p><p>The amendment to the Intelligence Authorization Act was adopted Tuesday night on the House floor.</p><p>According to her office, the bill, which is bound for the Republican-controlled Senate, would make the Trump administration disclose details about how it shares its watch list with other countries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/klobuchar-stays-alive-but-far-from-top-tier" title="Klobuchar stays alive, but far from top tier" data-articleId="418529910" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sen__Klobuchar_in_middle_tier_for_fundra_0_7527280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sen__Klobuchar_in_middle_tier_for_fundra_0_7527280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sen__Klobuchar_in_middle_tier_for_fundra_0_7527280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sen__Klobuchar_in_middle_tier_for_fundra_0_7527280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sen__Klobuchar_in_middle_tier_for_fundra_0_7527280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amy Klobuchar is staying alive in the presidential race, but her fundraising isn't doing much to get her into the top tier of candidates." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Klobuchar stays alive, but far from top tier</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign has raised enough cash to be relevant in the presidential race, but is falling far short of the top flight of contenders.</p><p>Klobuchar’s $3.9 million raised in the second quarter, which ended June 30, is higher than many rivals yet a fraction of the $24.9 million that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raked in. Former Vice President Joe Biden was second, at $22 million in the quarter.</p><p>Klobuchar’s fundraising and the amount of cash on hand put her squarely in a second tier of candidates that have struggled to gain traction in the polls yet are on pace to qualify for entry into upcoming debates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 