<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413416109" data-article-version="1.0">GOP's Housley, Lewis weigh 2020 U.S. Senate race in Minnesota</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/politics/gop-s-housley-lewis-weigh-2020-us-senate-race-in-minnesota">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:31PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413416109"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:51PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:39PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/politics/gop-s-housley-lewis-weigh-2020-us-senate-race-in-minnesota";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Theo\x20Keith\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413416109" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and state Sen. Karin Housley say they’re not scared off from making 2020 U.S. Senate bids by the prospect of having to face each other in a Republican primary, before taking on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in the general election.</p><p>Housley, of St. Marys Point, is serving her second term in the Minnesota Senate after losing to Smith last year. This month, she expressed interest in a rematch and said she would make her decision by the end of June.</p><p>Lewis, who had one term in Congress before losing a 2018 re-election bid to Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, said he was considering whether to make another run against Craig or a bid for U.S. Senate. He said he would decide by fall.</p><p>“It probably makes the most sense for Republicans to let them go at it, let Republican primary voters decide, and decide who can win statewide against Tina Smith,” said Larry Jacobs, a University of Minnesota political science professor.</p><p>Smith defeated Housley, 54-43, in November after a shortened campaign in the wake of former U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations. Housley, now better known after one statewide run, may decide 2020 will be different, Jacobs said.</p><p>Housley scored a victory in the state legislative session, getting a package of tougher standards on assisted-living facilities passed and signed into law. For weeks, her campaign website has simply read, “Stay tuned.” </p><p>“I really feel we need a strong voice for Minnesota, somebody who can get something done,” Housley said in an interview. “I would do what’s best for the state of Minnesota and what’s best for me. No matter who runs (in the primary), that’s fine – I would still keep my eye on the ball, and that’s winning the U.S. Senate seat.”</p><p>Lewis, in an interview after speaking to Republican party officials and activists in downtown Minneapolis this week, said he was aligning himself with President Donald Trump. The GOP needs a Senate candidate who can tap into the president’s base, he said.</p><p>“They’re not political animals, to the point where they vote in midterms or go to caucuses or things like that, but they will come out for the president,” Lewis said. “So that’s why you’ve got to have someone at the top of the statewide ballot that can sync up the president’s efforts with theirs and tap into that.”</p><p>Lewis was among Republicans wiped out in suburban districts in 2018. Far from blaming the president, he said he was “in for a penny, in for a pound” with Trump.</p><p>The Minnesota DFL responded to both Housley and Lewis’s interest in the race by predicting that voters would not elect them in 2020.</p><p>“I'm confident the people of Minnesota will reject Housley again, especially since she just cast the deciding vote against a bill providing emergency insulin for Minnesotans in need,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin in an email. As for Lewis’s time in Congress: “He gave tax breaks to billionaires and big businesses, all while voting against protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”</p><p>Smith’s campaign pointed to the senator’s work across the aisle on career and technical training, opioid addiction, and agriculture legislation. Some of those provisions became law within larger pieces of legislation, her campaign said.</p><p>Cook Political Report, an independent observer of political races, rates the Minnesota U.S. Senate race as “likely Democratic” and favoring Smith.</p><p>“Tina Smith has established herself in Washington, she has a win under her belt, but Republicans have every reason to believe she’s beatable,” Jacobs said. “She’s not an established, powerful politician in Minnesota at this point.”</p><p>Lewis, asked whether he was leaning toward a rematch in Minnesota’s second congressional district or a fresh U.S. Senate race, said there were reasons to consider both.</p><p>“Taking back the House is very important,” Lewis said, “but the Senate is the last firewall to freedom. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DFL silences staffer who called USS Minneapolis-St. Paul 'murder boat'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota DFL has stripped a staffer of his public communications duties after he referred to the naval ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul as a “murder boat.”</p><p>William Davis, the deputy communications director for the state party, deleted the tweet and apologized Sunday. Numerous elected officials, including Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, criticized Davis’s comment.</p><p>“I would like to offer my sincere apologies for the tweet sent by one of our employees,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “It was unacceptable and does not reflect my own feelings or those of the Minnesota DFL. The staffer who sent the tweet has apologized and deleted his Twitter account. Going forward, he will no longer be engaging in public-facing communications on behalf of our party.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/klobuchar-outlines-list-of-actions-for-first-100-days-as-president" title="Klobuchar outlines list of actions for first 100 days as president" data-articleId="413380328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Klobuchar outlines list of actions for first 100 days as president</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 03:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Senator Amy Klobuchar released a plan detailing more than 100 actions she hopes to take within her first 100 days as president.</p><p>Klobuchar is among a crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020.</p><p>Her announcement comes the same day President Donald Trump is planning to hold his 2020 re-election campaign kickoff rally in Florida. Last week, Klobuchar said she would support impeachment proceedings against Trump.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-outsider-turned-insider-set-to-announce-2020-presidential-bid-in-orlando" title="Watch Live: Trump to announce 2020 presidential bid in Orlando" data-articleId="413427913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rain_only_temporarily_dampens_Trump_supp_0_7414918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rain_only_temporarily_dampens_Trump_supp_0_7414918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rain_only_temporarily_dampens_Trump_supp_0_7414918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rain_only_temporarily_dampens_Trump_supp_0_7414918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Rain_only_temporarily_dampens_Trump_supp_0_7414918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump captured the Republican Party and then the presidency in 2016 as an insurgent intent on disrupting the status quo. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/remains-of-uss-oklahoma-sailor-returning-to-minnesota" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-SAILOR%27S%20REMAINS%20RETURN_00.00.08.02_1560900300270.png_7415702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-SAILOR%27S%20REMAINS%20RETURN_00.00.08.02_1560900300270.png_7415702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-SAILOR%27S%20REMAINS%20RETURN_00.00.08.02_1560900300270.png_7415702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-SAILOR%27S%20REMAINS%20RETURN_00.00.08.02_1560900300270.png_7415702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-SAILOR%27S%20REMAINS%20RETURN_00.00.08.02_1560900300270.png_7415702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Remains of USS Oklahoma sailor returning to Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/minnesota-s-sarah-burnham-takes-aim-at-women-s-pga" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Minnesota_native_Sarah_Burnham_takes_aim_0_7415283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota's Sarah Burnham takes aim at Women's PGA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-wisconsin-police-officers-killed-within-24-hours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/officers_1560898116854_7415406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/officers_1560898116854_7415406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/officers_1560898116854_7415406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/officers_1560898116854_7415406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/officers_1560898116854_7415406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Milwaukee&#x20;Police&#x20;and&#x20;Racine&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 Wisconsin police officers killed within 24 hours</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-parks-planned-along-mississippi-river-shoreline-in-north-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-NEW%20MINNEAPOLIS%20PARK%20_00.00.23.18_1560895461466.png_7415063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-NEW%20MINNEAPOLIS%20PARK%20_00.00.23.18_1560895461466.png_7415063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-NEW%20MINNEAPOLIS%20PARK%20_00.00.23.18_1560895461466.png_7415063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-NEW%20MINNEAPOLIS%20PARK%20_00.00.23.18_1560895461466.png_7415063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/6-P-NEW%20MINNEAPOLIS%20PARK%20_00.00.23.18_1560895461466.png_7415063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New parks planned along Mississippi River shoreline in north Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/worried-about-election-security-ellison-21-other-ags-write-letter-to-congress" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/435KL5QU.MXF_04.23.24.10_1554341467048_6979500_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Worried about election security, Ellison, 21 other AGs write letter to Congress</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i 