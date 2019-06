- Minnesota's Al Franken has been thrust back into the national spotlight after his resignation in 2018 during the "Me Too" movement. His departure as a U.S. Senator has now become a litmus test for 2020 Democrats.

Some defend Franken, a champion of progressive politics who they believe was wronged, while others are taking the side of women who accused him of groping and forcible kissing.

Eighteen months after his resignation, Franken is now a political football among 2020 Democratic hopefuls. South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he wouldn't have pushed Franken out so quickly after sexual harassment allegations in 2017.

"I think it’s not a bad thing that we hold ourselves to a higher standard," said Buttigieg. "I would not have applied that pressure at that time before we knew more."

Taking the opposite view was Kirsten Gillibrand, the first Democratic senator to call on Franken to resign. Gillibrand is struggling in the polls, and suggests that some Democrats carry a grudge against her for Franken.

"But if a few Democratic donors are angry because I stood by eight women, including a young woman who works in Congress, that’s on them," she argued.

Then there's Amy Klobuchar. She once called Franken's resignation the "right decision," but told us last month that Franken deserved more time.

"He and I are friends," said Klobuchar. "We’re still friends. I think there should’ve been due process. But he made the decision in the end, and he decided to leave."

Many progressive voters think Franken was wronged, swept up in the Me Too movement, and forced out, says U of M professor Larry Jacobs. Jacobs predicts 2020 hopefuls will be forced to pick a side.

"Before this primary is over, we’re going to see Franken becoming an influential force, a test on the progressive qualifications of some of the candidates," he said.

Franken has never publicly discussed the events around his resignation. When asked recently by the Washington Post, Franken said there would reach a point when he would speak up.

"And when it happens," Franken told the Post, "I think you'll understand."