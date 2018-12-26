< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> Police warn about bad batch of heroin likely responsible for 5 more ODs in St. Paul <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - After six men in South St. Paul were rushed to the hospital for drug overdoses, St. Paul police are warning the public about five new cases.</p><p>Wednesday, the St. Paul Police Department issued what they are calling an “OD Alert.”</p><p>Officers say the recent batch of overdoses happened over a 36-hour period at four different spots: the 1900 block of Cottage Street East, the area of Dale Street North and Carroll Avenue, the 600 block of Western Avenue North, and two on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/police-investigating-after-6-apparently-overdose-on-unknown-substance" target="_blank"><strong>Saturday</strong></a>, police in South St. Paul were called to a home on Bircher Avenue where they found six men, between the ages of 25 and 28, had overdosed on an unknown substance.</p><p>Wednesday, police said they believe a bad batch of heroin laced with other substances was responsible most recent incidents.</p><p>In the alert, police are reminding the public that the state’s Good Samaritan Law protects people from being charged if they call 911 to help someone suffering from an overdose. K-9 handler injured in explosion during training at Metro Transit facility
Posted Jun 05 2019 04:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 05:00PM CDT
A Metro Transit K-9 handler suffered non-life threatening injuries from an explosion after a training incident went awry, according to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla. Wednesday afternoon, the officer was at the Metro Transit facility in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue for a training. The officer was preparing for the exercise when an explosion occurred. The police dog was still in the vehicle at the time of the incident and was not injured. Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.
By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted Jun 05 2019 04:14PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 04:19PM CDT Oh deer! Police officers in Grand Rapids, Minnesota were called to a restaurant that was under construction Tuesday afternoon to help herd away a deer that had wandered inside. Officer Troy Scott with the Grand Rapids Police Department filmed the encounter, which he said occurred around 10:30 a.m. Scott said the former Ground Round Bar and Grill, located in a strip mall on Pokegama Avenue in the center of the city, is in the process of being converted into a taproom. There were a handful of workers in the building Tuesday morning when the deer "just moseyed right in," Scott said. Teen who killed 3 in Matt's Bar crash gets 32.5 years in prison
By Rob Olson, FOX 9
Posted Jun 05 2019 10:04AM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 04:18PM CDT The 18-year-old man who killed three people in a crash outside Matt's Bar in Minneapolis while trying to run from state troopers last fall was sentenced to 390 months, or 32.5 years, in prison Wednesday. Dayquan Hodge pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 23 crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Hodge stole an SUV and took when troopers tried to stop him. Troopers called off the chase, but Hodge kept speeding down Cedar Avenue, slamming into a pickup truck outside the restaurant and killing all three people inside. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="getty_parachutistsfrancedday_060519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>97-year-old D-Day veteran parachutes over Normandy, lands on same ground he touched 75 years ago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-lola-on-the-lake-fire-started-by-hookah-embers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TZ-C-VO- LOLA ON THE LAKE FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charges: Lola on the Lake fire started by hookah embers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/traffic/state-patrol-investigating-fatal-bicycle-crash-on-hwy-36-in-pine-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hwy%2036%20Pine%20Springs%20bike%20fatal%20ax%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.39.25_1559761832966.png_7355212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hwy 36 Pine Springs bike fatal ax KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.05.39.25_1559761832966.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul man dies after truck hits bicyclist in Pine Springs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-deer-crashes-through-restaurant-in-grand-rapids-minn" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Deer_crashes_through_restaurant_in_Grand_0_7355648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Watch: Deer crashes through restaurant in Grand Rapids, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-who-killed-3-in-matt-s-bar-crash-to-be-sentenced-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/7%20MATT%27S%20BAR%20CRASH%20SENTENCING%20_00.01.04.13_1559747261555.png_7354404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen who killed 3 in Matt's Bar crash gets 32.5 years in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/section-8-housing-programs-to-open-7-500-wait-list-spots-in-the-twin-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/5-P-LANDLORDS%20VS.%20MINNEAPOLIS_00.01.10.00_1559340531362.png_7339138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Section 8 housing programs to open 7,500 wait list spots in the Twin Cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bar-apartments-destroyed-in-little-falls-minn-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/12/10/fire%20generic_1544450630409.png_6504644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bar, apartments destroyed in Little Falls, Minn. fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-warn-about-bad-batch-of-heroin-likely-responsible-for-5-more-ods-in-st-paul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/26/6-P-HEROIN%20OVERDOSES%20SPIKE_00.00.27.16_1545865190810.png_6557961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/26/6-P-HEROIN%20OVERDOSES%20SPIKE_00.00.27.16_1545865190810.png_6557961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/26/6-P-HEROIN%20OVERDOSES%20SPIKE_00.00.27.16_1545865190810.png_6557961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/26/6-P-HEROIN%20OVERDOSES%20SPIKE_00.00.27.16_1545865190810.png_6557961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/12/26/6-P-HEROIN%20OVERDOSES%20SPIKE_00.00.27.16_1545865190810.png_6557961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police warn about bad batch of heroin likely 