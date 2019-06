- After six men in South St. Paul were rushed to the hospital for drug overdoses, St. Paul police are warning the public about five new cases.

Wednesday, the St. Paul Police Department issued what they are calling an “OD Alert.”

Officers say the recent batch of overdoses happened over a 36-hour period at four different spots: the 1900 block of Cottage Street East, the area of Dale Street North and Carroll Avenue, the 600 block of Western Avenue North, and two on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.

Saturday, police in South St. Paul were called to a home on Bircher Avenue where they found six men, between the ages of 25 and 28, had overdosed on an unknown substance.

Wednesday, police said they believe a bad batch of heroin laced with other substances was responsible most recent incidents.

In the alert, police are reminding the public that the state’s Good Samaritan Law protects people from being charged if they call 911 to help someone suffering from an overdose. They are also urging people dealing with addiction to seek help.

Along with the alert, Commmunity Outreach and Stabilization Unit officers will visit areas where heroin use is common to warn residents and try to get them treatment resources.