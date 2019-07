- A SWAT team response in Chanhassen ended peacefully as deputies were able to successfully talk a man, who reportedly had a gun, out of a home Sunday.

Deputies were called to the 7400-block of Chanhassen Road in the city around 9 a.m., for a 911 call saying a man pointed a gun at another man at a home.

When crews initially got on scene, the Carver County Sheriff's Office says they had trouble communicating with the people inside the home. SWAT teams were called in as a precaution and to help with communication.

Once deputies were able to speak with the people inside, they were able to negotiate with the suspect to get him, and everyone inside the home, to come out peacefully.

There were no injuries during the incident, deputies say. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Eden Prairie police helped out the sheriff's office along with the Tri-City SWAT team.