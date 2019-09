- Police are responding to a shooting outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night.

Several squad cars are on the scene at Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.

Officers said several shots were fired, and at least one person was shot near the fair.

Police are also investigating a pedestrian crash in the area.

According to State Fair officials, all gates are now open and Park and Ride buses are operating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.