- Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident Sunday morning in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis Park Police responded to a call of a possible shooting in the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South in St. Louis Park. According to police, three injured people drove to the area of Wayzata Boulevard and Zarthan Avenue where they received aid from police officers and paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

Officials believe the suspect or suspects may have been known to the victims; there is no known threat to the general public.

A neighbor said it is not unusual to see police at this particular apartment complex.

"What woke me up was the sound of five gunshots coming from outside," a neighbor said. "You could tell it was really close. And, right after the gunshots, you could hear a car skirting off. You don't think stuff like this happens in St. Louis Park."

The Crime Lab is currently at the apartment.

Authorities from the Edina, New Hope, Golden Valley, and Plymouth police departments responded to the scene along with the Minnesota State Patrol.