Several injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn. Several injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn. Park, Minn."> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409039768.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409039768");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409039768-409039938"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409039768-409039938" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted May 26 2019 06:22AM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 07:13AM CDT LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident Sunday morning in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.</p><p>At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis Park Police responded to a call of a possible shooting in the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South in St. Louis Park. According to police, three injured people drove to the area of Wayzata Boulevard and Zarthan Avenue where they received aid from police officers and paramedics before being transported to the hospital.</p><p>Officials believe the suspect or suspects may have been known to the victims; there is no known threat to the general public.</p><p>A neighbor said it is not unusual to see police at this particular apartment complex.</p><p>"What woke me up was the sound of five gunshots coming from outside," a neighbor said. "You could tell it was really close. And, right after the gunshots, you could hear a car skirting off. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vandals damage patio at Blackbird Cafe in Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The owner of Blackbird Cafe is cleaning up after vandals damaged several items on the patio in Minneapolis.</p><p>According to the owner, "vandals and thieves are making it a real struggle to keep the doors open," after two break-ins already this year. In a Facebook post, the owner shared photos of knocked over plants and a broken chair.</p><p>"Most people don’t understand how hard it is to keep a restaurant open these days. I bought the space at 38th and Nicollet thinking that it would be a neighborhood where we could focus on customer service and quality food," they wrote. "We try to keep these things from the customers’ eyes as much as possible, but sometimes you just need to vent. We’ve already had two break-ins this year and now this. If karma is a thing, I hope it catches up to whoever did this."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/shooting-leaves-3-injured-in-minneapolis-folwell-neighborhood" title="Shooting leaves 3 injured in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shooting leaves 3 injured in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in north Minneapolis.</p><p>According to police, just before midnight, officers responded to a home near Emerson Avenue and 33rd Avenue North. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Another person was transported for an unrelated medical issue.</p><p>Officials are still investigating the case and do not have any suspects in custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/memorial-day-weekend-crash-shows-dangers-of-drunk-driving" title="Memorial Day weekend crash shows dangers of drunk driving" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Chisago County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial Day weekend crash shows dangers of drunk driving</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an effort to show the dangers of drunk driving, authorities in Chisago County, Minnesota shared photos of a crash that took place over the holiday weekend.</p><p>As many across the state celebrate Memorial Day weekend, officials urge drivers to plan accordingly.</p><p>"We just cleared a crash involving an impaired driver who had a sober driver en route to pick up the driver of this vehicle. Choosing to drink and drive could have a fatal outcome. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vandals-damage-patio-at-blackbird-cafe-in-minneapolis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/black_1558878312377_7314348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/black_1558878312377_7314348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/black_1558878312377_7314348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/black_1558878312377_7314348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/black_1558878312377_7314348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Blackbird&#x20;Cafe" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vandals damage patio at Blackbird Cafe in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shooting-leaves-3-injured-in-minneapolis-folwell-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/mplss_1558876709913_7314314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shooting leaves 3 injured in Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-day-weekend-crash-shows-dangers-of-drunk-driving" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/cras_1558874012923_7314172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Chisago&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial Day weekend crash shows dangers of drunk driving</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-responding-to-incident-in-st-louis-park-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/st_1558870053851_7314261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Several injured in early morning shooting in St. Louis Park, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-dies-in-stabbing-on-hennepin-avenue-in-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman dies after stabbing on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 