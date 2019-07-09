This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Posted Jul 09 2019 09:23AM CDT
DALLAS (AP) -- H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died. He was 89.
LINK: Ross Perot Memorials
Perot, whose 19% of the vote in 1992 stands among the best showings by an independent candidate in the past century, died early Tuesday at his home in Dallas surrounded by his devoted family, family spokesman James Fuller said.
Posted Jul 09 2019 08:21AM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 09:00AM CDT
Hennepin County is rolling out a new program to help kids learn to swim. The program is designed not only to make lessons more fun, but also affordable.
In a state like Minnesota, there is no shortage of places to cool your heels. However, while the opportunities to swim may be abundant, lessons do not always come that easy.
In fact, last year in Minnesota, 40 people drowned in non-boating related accidents.
Posted Jul 08 2019 08:39PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:54PM CDT
For nearly a century, VFW Post 210 has helped veterans of foreign wars adjust to life back home in the states. Now, the Lakeville organization is celebrating a major milestone: 100 years of service.
The post was founded back in 1919 with a whopping total of 28 members, some of whom came to the monthly meetings in a horse and buggy.
By 1964, the VFW had grown large enough to move into its own building with a club that became one of the hottest spots in town.